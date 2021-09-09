Arunachal: SSB seized 340 kgs Cannabis (Ganja), seized bollero, one apprehended

ADVERTISEMENT

KALAKTANG- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel have seized 340 kg Canabis ( ganja ) loaded in Bollero pickup and apprehended one person from Kalaktang area late last night. informed SSB official.

The official informed that ” On the basis of specific input, Border out post Rangthangjhorpam of 61 Bn SSB has seized a cannabis loaded bolero pickup AS27C 5031 along with 340 kgs cannabis from 10 kilo village, kalaktang PS under command of SI(GD) Gulab yadav at night on 8/9/21 and apprehended a person.

The Cannabis was kept hidden with tomato packet in back side of bolero pickup.

The apprehended person is Arun kumar Dorjee (40) who is resident of kalaktang village. He have purchased 340 kg Ganja at a cost of Rs 4 Lakh. However the market value is three to four times more than that what Dorjee have paid.

The consignment of cannabis was loaded from kalaktang area and smuggling towards Assam through OKSRT Road.

The apprehended person along with seized items is not yet been deposited at police station kalaktang due to police are deny to take it, informed SSB official.