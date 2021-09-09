ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: WSU alleges Construction of TAH NH52-B Longding-Khonsa is very poor

WSU president Pongngoi Joham, through a latter to the Deputy Commissioner, Longding district, have informed about the dilapidated condition of the said road.

September 9, 2021
LONGDING- The Wancho Students’ Union (WSU) has alleged that the construction of Trans Arunachal Highway ( TAH ) NH52-B Longding-Khonsa is seems very poor in quality and the  construction company are doing beyond the deed of tender agreement.

WSU president Pongngoi Joham, through a latter to the Deputy Commissioner, Longding district, have informed about the dilapidated condition of the said road  which is  a major issue for the people of the region since 2012.

But unfortunately ” the ongoing construction of culverts, drainage systems, Retaining walls & small bridges etc of Trans Arunachal Highway NH52-B Longding-Khonsa  are seems very poor in quality and the  construction company are doing beyond the deed of tender agreement, informed Joham.

This road is very crucial in term of connectivity, business and overall economic development for the people of this area ,  which may be further extended up to the international border of Myanmar as well.

Expressing their concern over the construction of TAH NH52-B, the union also requested the deputy commissioner, keeping in mind the previous experiences, “not to allow the construction company to hire or engage any second party in the process”.

