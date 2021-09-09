VIRAL VIDEO- Gulab Jamun injected with Old Monk is making internet crazy

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclaimer: Alcohol is injurious to health. We don’t encourage the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

VIRAL VIDEO- A video of a man injecting Old Monk into gulab jamuns goes viral on the Internet. The viral video may leave you wanting to take a bite.

A Facebook video that has now gone viral on social media that showcases a man injecting Old Monk into gulab jamuns.

In the video , A person can be seen showing off a freshly made tray of gulab jamuns. Moments into the clip, the person can be seen injecting a generous amount of Old Monk into each ball.

WATCH VIDEO

The video, which was shared on August 1, has been viewed over 5 million views, 76K likes, 2.3K comments, and 11K shares till date.

Netizens found the concept rather interesting and dropped all sorts of comments while expressing their eagerness to try these special gulab jamuns.

“Definitely trying this,” a Facebook user wrote. “Looks yummy!” commented another.

What do you think of this innovation? Share your thoughts in the comment section.