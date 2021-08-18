Arunachal:  Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival CEO calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Chief Executive Officer, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) & Advisory Panel Member, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt. of India Abhishek Mishra called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th August 2021. They discussed about promotion of film and film makers of the State.

The Governor suggested the CEO, DPIFF, to promote actors, film makers and producers of Arunachal Pradesh. He asked him to encourage the shootings of films in Arunachal Pradesh as the State is bestowed with enchanting sceneries and locations. Such film shots will certainly promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The Governor said that with our State’s rich cultural heritage, each tribe having distinct culture and traditions, the films of the State can be an eye opener for the common people as also the elite interested in traditions and literary legacies of this area. Films shot in Arunachal Pradesh will be a mark of celebration of our nation’s cultural varieties and will strengthen the spirit of ‘Unity in Diversity’ of India, he said.

Informing that a Film and Television Institute is coming up in Jote in our State, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 9th February 2019, the Governor asked Shri Mishra, an Advisory Panel Member, CBFC, to facilitate in providing certification for films produced in the State. He also suggested to Shri Mishra to facilitate regular interaction and promotion of local entrepreneurs, in the film and television serials making, with the business houses for support.

During the interaction with the CEO of DPIFF, the Governor mentioned that North Eastern States have massive potential in tourism and adventure sports and our State Arunachal Pradesh is the best amongst them. This needs to be tapped and utilized.