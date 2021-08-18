RJU organises National e-Conference on ‘adaptability in crisis: psychology, education and society’

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University’s Department of Psychology organized a two-day National e-Conference on “adaptability in crisis: psychology, education and society.”

Addressing the Conference Prof. Tana Showren, Dean Faculty of Social Science RGU, said we humans should be able to learn to give new responses to new situations with a great degree of flexibility and high proficiency of adaptability as a guide to the crisis situation. He highlighted the drawbacks of digital divide between rural and urban areas and talked about the psychological effects of the new normal which is not limited to the fear of contracting the virus but fear of the future that students face because of the suspended classes or online classes.

Pro-VC Prof. Amitava Mitra spoke on how Covid-19 has significant effect on not just physical health but also on the country’s economy, health, educational system, psychological and social effects on the population. He expressed his warm wishes for the fruitful deliberation of the program and encouraged the social scientist, experts, and decision makers to come up with innovative measures or solutions on adapting to the crisis.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, VC RGU, sending his warm regards through a message said that although there is panic, fear and uncertainty, one should have a proactive and positive attitude to face adversity. He said that the Covid crisis has also taught lessons to humans which would have otherwise never been possible prior to the Covid-19 and that one should be open to change as it will affect one’s adaptive ability.

Keynote speaker Prof. Meena Hariharan, Professor and Founder Director, The Centre for Health Psychology, University of Hyderabad discussed on the topic “Coping with Covid-19: The Resilience of Bharat” in which she highlighted the ripples created by the crisis and the coping of it on individual level.

There were four plenary sessions, the first session was delivered by Prof. Nutankumar Thinguhjam, Head, Department of Psychology, Tripura University. Second was by Prof. Mohammad Ghazi Shahnawaz Department of Psychology, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Third and fourth session was addressed by Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh, Department of Education, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Dr. Kottu Shekhar, Regional Director, RGNIYD, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GoI respectively.

On the second day of the conference there were 9 technical sessions with a total of 85 delegates for their paper presentation. The presentations were done through Google meet.

Earlier welcome was delivered by Dr. Dharmeshawri Lourembam, Convener of the national conference and HoD (in-charge) Psychology while the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Kakali Goswami, Co-convenor of the program.