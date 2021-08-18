Arunachal: Sona lays foundation of 40 bedded hospital at Mechuka, flags off 108 Ambulance

ADVERTISEMENT

MECHUKA- State Assembly Speaker P D Sona on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of 40 bedded hospital building in presence of Shi-Yomi DC, SP and DMO at CHC, Mechukha.

Speaker also flagged off 108 Ambulance and a Hearse Van and inaugurated portable Ultrasound Machine and Portable Lab for Shi-Yomi district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said that the 40 bedded hospital building is one of the important projects in the district and once completed will cater to the much needed health care facilities to the public of district.

Congratulating the public of Shi-Yomi for new machines, the Speaker called upon everyone to avail the facilities and also to spread the information about it in their respective places.

The new portable medical equipments will greatly benefit the public of Shi-Yomi, the Speaker said and acknowledged everyone’s contributions in procuring the advanced medical equipments.

Lauding the district health department under DMO Dr Millo Kunya for rendering selfless services to the public of Shi-Yomi despite facing numerous challenges, the Speaker informed that various efforts are being made to improve the health scenario of district in coming days.

The DMO while highlighting about the 40 bedded hospital, requested the work executing agency and department concerned for early completion of the project.

She also highlighted about 108 Ambulance and Hearse Van and, on how to avail the services.

Further, stating that newly equipped Ultrasound Machine and Portable Lab will not only benefit the public but also make medical staff’s work little easier, the DMO appealed the PRI leaders to inform about the same to the masses.

She also thanked Dr Moji Jini from TRIHMS for help with the new equipments and also rendering training to the medical staff of Shi-Yomi.

DRCHO Shi-Yomi Dr Gebu Sona through a PowerPoint presentation updated about covid vaccination coverage and containment measures in the district.

Later, the Speaker handed over laptops with Radiovisiography (RVG) under NOHP and Tablets to 5 HWCS and CHC Mechukha under ANMOL programme.

Earlier, the Speaker accompanied by other host of dignitaries inspected the work site for installation of PMCares PSA Plant and DG Set.