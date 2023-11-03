Arunachal Guv, CM Discuss state’s developmental projects, social & administrative issues and welfare programmes.

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik,(Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd November 2023. They discussed developmental projects, social and administrative issues and welfare programmes.

The Governor, who visited the vibrant border villages of Taksing and Tuting shared his observation with the Chief Minister. He opined that road connectivity projects to vibrant border villages needed to be restored and power supply to Tuting needs to be reestablished which were damaged due to heavy rains.

The Governor, while discussing health and education sectors, suggested the Chief Minister for setting up of village volunteers, particularly womenfolk, who can be trained in health care, hygiene and sanitation. They can be rewarded with incentives by the State Government, he recommended.

The Governor also shared his concern regarding drug peddling, which was being addressed by the Director General of Police.

The Governor, who led the celebration of the foundation day of 8 States and 7 Union Territories recently at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, said that a delegation of student ambassadors came from Ladakh to participate in the Ladakh Diwas, presenting Ladakhi cultural programme. In the same way, we could send students from Arunachal Pradesh on our Statehood Day in other States, as the exchange programme will help our students to learn about the culture and traditions of other States.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor regarding the cabinet decisions, to include State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020, transfer and posting policy of health officials, Solid Waste Management, Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) and honorarium to all the Third Language Teachers to preserve and promote own dialect and language of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.