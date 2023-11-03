Arunachal: APAMB Signs MoU with Lulu Hypermarket LLC, Dubai to promote export of agriculture products

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB), in a bid to promote export of agriculture and allied sector products from the state in the international market, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Lulu Hypermarket LLC, Dubai, on the sidelines of the World Food India 2023 event in New Delhi today.

The MoU, which is for five years, primarily covers the export of orange, pumpkin and some other products from the state to the Gulf countries through the extensive network of Lulu Hypermarkets, one of the leading and diversified business conglomerates with more than 200 hypermarkets across the globe and a turnover of USD 8.5 billion.

The MoU was signed by CEO of APAMB Okit Paling, and CMD of M/s Lulu Hypermarkets LLC Zulfikar Kadavath, in the presence of key stakeholders, industry leaders and government officials, highlighting the importance of this partnership in promoting agricultural trade and boosting the economy.

World Food India 2023 is a three-day mega food event in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, during November 3-5, as part of the International Year of Millets (IYoM) activities, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This collaboration opens new avenues for the agricultural community, creating opportunities for farmers and producers to expand their reach and showcase their products on a global scale.

M/s Lulu Hypermarkets, known for their global presence and commitment to quality, will work closely with APAMB to facilitate the export of a diverse range of agriculture and allied sector products from the state. The collaboration aims to foster economic growth, boost export and enhance the overall well-being of the farmers.

The CEO of APAMB expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and said, “This MoU signifies a milestone in our efforts to promote and support our agricultural community. Collaborating with M/s Lulu Hypermarkets will not only provide a platform for our farmers to showcase their products on a global scale but also contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in the region.”

He further said, “This MoU is the result of continuous negotiation between APAMB and Lulu Group since the launch of organic orange from Arunachal Pradesh in Lulu Hypermarket at Dubai on December 1, 2022, during the visit of a team of officers from Arunachal Pradesh.”

The CMD of M/s Lulu Hypermarkets LLC shared their excitement about the collaboration and emphasised their commitment to sourcing high-quality agricultural products from APAMB. “We believe in the potential of the Indian agricultural sector, and this partnership aligns with our mission to offer our customers the finest and freshest produce. We look forward to a fruitful and long-lasting collaboration with APAMB,” said a spokesperson from M/s Lulu Hypermarkets LLC.

APAMB is also in active discussion with Singapore-based exporters and plans to take advantage of the cargo flight from Guwahati to Singapore.

The CEO informed that this year APAMB is also going to paint the city of Bangalore ‘orange’ with an agreement with Swiggy. The board has rolled out a plan to lift more than 80 MT of Arunachal oranges for Swiggy this season and soon an agreement on the same will be drawn. When asked about the huge fluctuations in the F&V market, Paling informed that agriculture marketing is a price dynamic market and the rates will keep on changing on a daily basis, let alone season price.

As a marketer, what APAMB or farmers have to keep in mind is to maintain a high level of quality grading and follow scientific methods of farming. For instance, the price per kg of Grade A kiwi from Ziro has been picked up from the farm at the rate of Rs 185-190 in the season, which is the highest so far.

The CEO informed that in the last couple of years, large cardamom has touched the abyss price, but this season, after many years, the rate per kg should cross the four figure mark.