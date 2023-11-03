ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro resolves to make MCKR more effective and successful

We anticipate people of Ziro valley to cooperate again with AYA and will turn up in more number than the previous year, said the AYA president.

ZIRO-    The people of Ziro plateau resolved to make the Mission Clean Kley River (MCKR) more effective and successful than the previous versions during a mass meeting held at the District Secretariat here today.

Chairing the meeting, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime agreed to the proposal of Apatani Youth Association (AYA) to adopt the cleanup operation of the river on pilot basis.

This will make the efforts of the Kley River cleaning up process more streamlined, effective and better coordinated, the DC said, while also agreeing to issue an order against open defecation at some few places in the valley.

While urging the Heads of Departments, PRI leaders, students and the public of the valley to cooperate in the upcoming 9th edition of MCKR scheduled to be held on 13th of this month, AYA president Tapi Mali informed last year more than 4000 people of the valley had participated at the MCKR.

The 27 km long Kley River is the lone river of Ziro valley touching upon all the villages of the Apatani plateau. The Apatani Youth Association had initiated the movement of cleanup operation of the river in 2015 which eventually turned into a calendar based event.

The meeting was also attended by SP Keni Bagra, DMO Dr. Nani Rika, HoD’s, members of AYA, Apatani Gaon Bura, Gaon Buri Association and NGO’s.

Meanwhile, the AYA also appealed the DC to issue an order to allow selling of only green fire crackers and allow bursting till 10 pm during the upcoming Diwali celebration for a safe and pollution free Diwali celebration.

