Arunachal: Month long ‘Seva Maah’ with Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 begins at Doimukh

DOIMUKH- The District Administration, Papum Pare has started its month long ‘Seva Maah’ with Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Monday Market, Doimukh on Thursday, 2nd November 2023.

Tana Hali, MLA 14th Doimukh Assembly Constituency has attended the programme as Chief Guest and gave away awards to achievers in Sports and Education.

He also distributed Certificates of Benefits to the beneficiaries of various government schemes specially Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Land Management, Industries, UD & Housing etc.

Taru Gusar, SP Papum Pare has also participated and felicitated the achievers of the district. A total of 30 government departments provided essential public services to the people and many local SHGs displayed their beautiful products during the camp.

Seven (07) more such camps will be organised in various locations of the district in this month.

The next SAKD 2.0 camp will be organised for the people of Sagalee and Parang on 7th November 2023 at General Ground, Sagalee at 9.00 am onwards.