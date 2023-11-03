ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Month long ‘Seva Maah’ with Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 begins at Doimukh

Tana Hali, MLA 14th Doimukh Assembly Constituency has attended the programme as Chief Guest and gave away awards to achievers in Sports and Education.

Last Updated: November 3, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Month long ‘Seva Maah’ with Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 begins at Doimukh

DOIMUKH- The District Administration, Papum Pare has started its month long ‘Seva Maah’ with Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Monday Market, Doimukh on Thursday, 2nd November 2023.

Tana Hali, MLA 14th Doimukh Assembly Constituency has attended the programme as Chief Guest and gave away awards to achievers in Sports and Education.

Also Read- Ziro resolves to make MCKR more effective and successful

He also distributed Certificates of Benefits to the beneficiaries of various government schemes specially Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Land Management, Industries, UD & Housing etc.

Related Articles

Taru Gusar, SP Papum Pare has also participated and felicitated the achievers of the district. A total of 30 government departments provided essential public services to the people and many local SHGs displayed their beautiful products during the camp.

Also Read- Lower Subansiri operationalizes Single Window Clearance System

Seven (07) more such camps will be organised in various locations of the district in this month.

The next SAKD 2.0 camp will be organised for the people of Sagalee and Parang on 7th November 2023 at General Ground, Sagalee at 9.00 am onwards.

Tags
Last Updated: November 3, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Museum Showcasing Artefacts Of Hump Ops Of WWII To Be Inaugurated Soon: Arunachal CM

Museum Showcasing Artefacts Of Hump Ops Of WWII To Be Inaugurated Soon: Arunachal CM

Arunachal: 400 Govt Schools with Zero Attendance Shut Down in the state

Arunachal: 400 Govt Schools with Zero Attendance Shut Down in the state

Arunachal: DPGC Organizes Heritage Walk at District Museum

Arunachal: DPGC Organizes Heritage Walk at District Museum

Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone for a Regional Faunal Repository

Arunachal: Governor lays foundation stone for a Regional Faunal Repository

Arunachal CM announces all govt schools established before Independence will be declared as ‘Heritage School’

Arunachal CM announces all govt schools established before Independence will be declared as ‘Heritage School’

Arunachal: CEO visits Ziro to oversee preliminary poll preparedness

Arunachal: CEO visits Ziro to oversee preliminary poll preparedness

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates St Vairotsana Academy in Dirang to the people of the state

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates St Vairotsana Academy in Dirang to the people of the state

Arunachal: NPP declares Talem Jamoh as its official candidate from 35th Pangin-Boleng

Arunachal: NPP declares Talem Jamoh as its official candidate from 35th Pangin-Boleng

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Bazar Shiv Mandir in Roing

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Bazar Shiv Mandir in Roing

Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village Tuting in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village Tuting in Upper Siang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button