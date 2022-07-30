Itanagar: Mayor inspects under-construction IMC office Building

ITANAGAR- IMC Mayor Tame Phassang along with the Corporators and Officials of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) inspected the under-construction office Building of IMC here at Chimpu on Saturday.

During the inspection, Mayor urged the executing agency to maintain quality and expedite the work, so that the present temporary office of the IMC at Nitivihar could be shifted. The present office is in a rented building, congested, and has no available rooms for officers and staff so it is difficult to perform our responsibilities in a proper way, said Mayor.

Since the formation of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the election of Corporators our foremost objective was to establish a permanent office so that we can confer service to the public in a proper way. Stating that, Mayor also informed that, besides the efforts to establish a permanent office, IMC has been running a Kiosk center at Naharlagun and if required more such kiosk centers will be established so that the public would get service at their doorsteps.

‘Executing agency has assured to handover the office building by the end of this year, however, we are suggesting them to complete it by the end of September 2022 so that office could be inaugurated before Gandhi Jayanti. Stating that, Mayor also informed that to ensure quality work, a team of Corporators along with Engineers are supervising the project.

Meanwhile, Mayor Tame Phassang also refuted some media reports on irregularities in the Corporation and termed such acts as a conspiracy to derail the development pace of Itanagar Municipal Corporation(IMC).