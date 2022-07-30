Arunachal

Arunachal: Patkai Motorcycle Rally for awareness against drug abuse

The motorcyclists, accompanied by Assam Rifle bike riders will be travelling through Longding, Khonsa, Changlang and Jairampur from 30 July to 01 Aug 2022.

July 30, 2022
Arunachal: Patkai Motorcycle Rally for awareness against drug abuse

LONGDING-  The insurgency infested Tirap, Changlang and Longding(TCL) Districts of Arunachal Pradesh are grappling with drug menace for last few years. There is a growing concern among the locals of this region to get rid of this menace from their society.

Living upto it’s sobriquet, “Friends of the Hill People”, the Assam Rifles Battalions deployed in TCL region have collectively embarked upon a noble mission to create awareness among local population and youth against drug abuse.

The Assam Rifles in conjunction with two Motorcycle Clubs of Wancho tribe; namely, ‘Roaring Rangers’ and ‘Head Hunters’ is organising a three day Motorcycle Rally starting from Kanubari to Pongsau Pass.

The motorcyclists, accompanied by Assam Rifle bike riders will be travelling through Longding, Khonsa, Changlang and Jairampur from 30 July to 01 Aug 2022.

The event was flagged off by Mr Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA Kanubari on 30 July in the presence of officials of civil adm, police and Heads of Civil Society Organisations.

During their journey, the riders will promote Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav among the residents of TCL region. Various activities such as informative lectures, signature campaign, public pledge and distribution of pamphlets to the youth are planned during the rally.

The event witnessed fervent participation from the local youth and CSOs who welcomed the motorcycle riders with fanfare in Longding and Khonsa on 30 July. The locals expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for taking such a noble initiative.

July 30, 2022
