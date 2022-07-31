Arunachal

Arunachal: Mega health camp held at Zemithang

July 31, 2022
ZEMITHANG-  A Mega health camp was conducted today at Zemithang headquarters by District health society (NHM)Tawang in collaboration with Indian Army.

The medical camp has been sponsored by MLA Lunmla Jambey Tashi (all medicines and other logistics).

Thutan gombu, ZPM 2 Lungla inaugurated the camp in presence of Adl. DC lungla Tashi Dondup , CO Zemithang Hibu Dindie, DRCHO Tawang Dr Rinchin Neema , Lt. col Bupindar Bura  infantry div and other officials.

Total 8 specialists along with general physician gave their service to the villagers of this border administrative centre. 308 patients were benefited from this camp.

Thereon, addressing the locals, DRCHO, Dr. Rinchin Neema stressed on health and hygiene. He also urged the officials to propagate health awareness, sanitation and hygiene in the villages whenever possible to boost the health index of the region.

