India’s ‘Act East Policy’ Corresponds to Thailand’s Foreign Policy of ‘Look West’”: Chowna Mein

BANGKOK- In the second day of the North East India Festival, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein chaired over the People-to-People Exchange Meet held on the theme, ‘Connecting India’s North East to South East Asia with Special Focus on Shared History & Tai Heritage’ at Central World, Bangkok today.

Mein in his address said that the 75th years of India’s Independence coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Thailand has given us an opportunity to celebrate the friendship between two countries with the ‘North East India Festival’ which shared common history, migration and cultural similarities.

Chowna Mein said, “as envisioned by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, India’s ‘Act East Policy’ Corresponds to Thailand’s Foreign Policy of ‘Look West’”.

He informed that Indian Prime Minister considers “Thailand as a trusted and valued friend and one of our closest partners in Southeast Asia” and North East India is considered as the gateway to India for the South East Asian Countries.

He said that the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway which run from Moreh in Manipur to Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar aims to establish seamless connectivity between North East India and South East Asian Countries as envisioned by PM Modi. “And it is the vision of Prime Minister of India to connect North East India with the South East Asian Countries through waterways, airways, railways, road ways and e-ways which will further facilitate people to people connectivity”.

He also spoke on the importance of Stilwell Road for facilitating people to people contact with the South East Asian Countries through Myanmar, which according to him will also help to boost travel & tourism and Border Trade.

He informed that the ‘Lake of No Return’ or locally called ‘Noung-yaang’ is a major tourist attraction even in its natural self and the Pangsau Pass Winter Festival, held intermittently over the past few years, has also demonstrated strong cultural links across the region.

Earlier, the People to People meet was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister as Chief Guest along with former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand & President of Thai-India Friendship Association, Korn Dabbaransi in presence of Minister of Revenue, Assam, Jogen Mahan and Ambassador of India to Thailand, Suchitra Durai among others.

Eminent Academicians, Scholars & Historians from Thailand & North East India have participated in the meet and made deliberations on various aspects of historical & cultural links between Thai and Tai people of North East India and also exchange ideas & views for opening new vistas of relationships beyond shared history and commonalities.

On the occasion, Dr Chowlani Manpoong, Assistant Professor from Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai and Oken Tayeng, Tour Operator represented Arunachal Pradesh.