Arunachal

Arunachal: Awareness programme on Millets cultivation held at Pangkang village

News on millets scientific cultivation and its value addition in the state is getting focus more nowadays.

July 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Awareness programme on Millets cultivation held at Pangkang village

PANGKANG-  An awareness  programme on Input distribution & method demonstration of  improved sowing practices in the millet cultivation was held  at Pangkang village of Riga Circle in Siang District.

Actually the news on millets scientific cultivation and its value addition in the state is getting focus more nowadays.

The Multi Technology Testing Centre and Vocational Training Centre of CAU, Imphal in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad is doing lot of interventions regarding this to upscaling of millet cultivation and income through value addition, as a part of this Dr. Premaradhya N, Assistant Professor & Project Investigator of this Millet Project, organized this awareness programme.

Arunachal: Training for scientific cultivation of Millets held at Berung village

Related Articles

A Group of 75 farmers and farm women’s from this village had participated actively to make aware of good agricultural practices to adopt by them as well as its importance of value addition to entrepreneurship development.

Later, they all participated in the demonstration of line sowing method in finger millet and foxtail millet cultivation in the farmer’s field, which was concluded by distribution of quality seeds and vermicompost for large scale production and the programme was witnessed by the Gaon buras, President and members of FIG and villagers.

Tags
July 31, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: BJP MLA Granted ‘Interim Anticipatory Bail’ In alleged Rape Case

Arunachal: BJP MLA Granted ‘Interim Anticipatory Bail’ In alleged Rape Case

July 27, 2022
Arunachal: ABKYW continues search operation for 2 Assam students suspected to have drown in Siang river

Arunachal: ABKYW continues search operation for 2 Assam students suspected to have drown in Siang river

July 27, 2022
Arunachal: work unitedly to strengthen the party- IMC Mayor

Arunachal: work unitedly to strengthen the party- IMC Mayor

July 27, 2022
Arunachal: Wangsu launches Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya at Kanubari

Arunachal: Wangsu launches Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya at Kanubari

July 27, 2022
Arunachal: Raj Bhavan celebrates 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan celebrates 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 27, 2022
Arunachal: Under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Ujjawal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047’ organized all over state

Arunachal: Under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Ujjawal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047’ organized all over state

July 25, 2022
Arunachal: Environmental degradation is the biggest challenge faced by mankind: DC, East Siang

Arunachal: Environmental degradation is the biggest challenge faced by mankind: DC, East Siang

July 25, 2022
SC notice on plea seeking delimitation in four Northeastern states

SC notice on plea seeking delimitation in four Northeastern states

July 25, 2022
Arunachal: Governor pays tributes to Kargil Heroes

Arunachal: Governor pays tributes to Kargil Heroes

July 25, 2022
Arunachal: 2 More Missing labourers Rescued

Arunachal: 2 More Missing labourers Rescued

July 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button