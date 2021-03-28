Arunachal: Training for scientific cultivation of Millets held at Berung village

ASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A daylong training and field day on production and processing technologies of small millet in Arunachal Pradesh and its popularization of small in East Siang District respectively was conducted at Berung village of East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh today.

It was the 5th training and 2nd field day programme to promote the scientific cultivation of millets and to popularize it for staple food in normal diet in East Siang district. The training was organized by the department of Agronomy, College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat. And the training was inaugurated by Dr. S.K. Bandyopadhaya as Chief Guest) in the presence of Dr. N. Devachandra and Dr. Prashant K Nimbolkar, from CHF, CAU, Pasighat. The training was directed by Dr. Pavankumar Goudar, Assistant Professor, department of Agronomy, College of Agriculture, Pasighat.

Dr. S.K. Bandyopadhaya, Professor, Agronomy, College of Agriculture and Dr. Pavankumar Goudar Assistant professor, Agronomy, CoA, CAU, Pasighat delivered lectures in the form of power-point presentation on the cultivation, scope and benefits of millet, the processing technologies of millet and its possible mechanization in the training.

In total forty farmers participated in the training programme with overwhelming interest. The training programme is being sponsored by the Indian Institute of Millet Research, ICAR, Hyderabad. In this training, the Self Help Groups were suggested to cultivate millets in commercial way and with considerable production a small scale processing unit may be also established for value addition.

During the programme 70 kilogram of hybrid seeds and 1500 kg of fertilizers and organic manures were distributed to the farmers. The inputs supplied in the training programme are sufficient to cultivate 13-15 acre land of millet in East Siang, informed sources from CHF, Pasighat.