Arunachal: Governor compliments Pema Khandu for taking road journey to Vijoynagar and Gandhigram 

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has complimented Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his concern for the people of the State particularly those in far-flung areas.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister for taking the tedious road journey cum tough long maiden trek to Gandhigram and Vijoynagar recently.

He has established a shining initiative and excellent example of his concern for the Welfare of the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh.

This has happened for the first time in the history of Arunachal Pradesh that a Chief Minister has taken a trek of this kind for resolving the problems of his people.

The Governor appreciated the effort and commitment of the Chief Minster to provide all weather motorable road from Mio to Vijoynagar, one of the most remote and strategic administrative centre in the Eastern Part of the State.

Governor expressed his confidence that with appropriate technical, manpower and road construction inputs of Border Road Organization, the Miao Vijoynagar Road will be completed before the targeted date.