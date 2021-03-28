Arunachal: Sona encourages labourers to register with APB&OCWWB to get benefits

MECHUKHA- State Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Sunday called upon the labourers working under various departments and agencies to get themselves registered with Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) to avail several benefits.

Sona was addressing the Mega Awareness Camp-cum-Free Medical Camp organized by the Board at Mechukha.

Lauding Board Chairman Nyato Dukam and his team of officers and officials for reaching out to the labourers in remote Shi-Yomi district, the Speaker hoped that the awareness camp will go a long way and will be beneficial for the needy labourers.

Expressing happiness over the huge participation of labourers from every nook and corner of district, the Speaker suggested them that in order to avail various benefits of Board they need to get themselves registered.

As an encouragement to the labourers to register themselves, the Speaker announced to bear 50% of registration fee from his side, and instructed the Labour officer to do the needful.

The Speaker also encouraged the labourers to avail the medical camp and get themselves their family throughly checked up.

Board Chairman Nyato Dukam informed that the Shi-Yomi being one of the newest districts was selected for the awareness camp.

Stating that various benefits of Board have not been reaching to the labourers of Shi-Yomi due to absence of officials in the district, the Chairman informed that very soon a Registering Officer along with supporting staff will be posted in the district to help out the labourers.

He however emphasized that every labour must get themselves registered with the Board to avail those benefits.

“I came here personally not only to create awareness but to ensure that every labourer gets their rights,” the Chairman said.

Highlighting about several benefits that the board is extending out to the registered labourers, the Chairman told then to register themselves and claim their rights.

More than 800 labourers were distributed with blanket, water filter etc on the occasion.

The programme was also attended by DC Shi-Yomi, ZPC Shi-Yomi, ZPMs, DMO and HoDs.

Later, Speaker and Chairman inaugurated the medical camp organized as part of the Board’s programme.