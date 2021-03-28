Itanagar: New govt hospital will be constructed near RKMH- Alo Libang   

ITANAGAR- The state government has finalized a plan to construct a govt hospital near RK Mission hospital which will be function on PPP mode, disclosed Health & family Welfare Minister Alo Libang.

It is the priority of state government to strengthened and improve the health sector of the state, Libang said.

With regard to establishment of government hospital in state capital specially in Itanagar Libang said that we were looking after the Itafort Urban Public Health center (UPHC) but it has been observed that the land of UPHC has been encroached upon from all side in due course of time living a very small space for a govt hospital, If we construct G+3 building also it would be difficult to manage several requirements space for parking etc. he said.

We have finalized a site near RK Mission Hospital, the site has been inspected by Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister alongwith Chief Secretary and discuses with the RK Mission authority. We have a plan to run the hospital on PPP mode. He said.

The UPHC Itafort will also be renovated as the site is a excisable one and everyone can reach out as its locations in the heart of city and we can upgrade maximum facility for improvement of health sector in state capital. Libang added.