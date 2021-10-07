Arunachal Governor participates in the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the celebration of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, which commemorates the golden jubilee of the Indian Army’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war at Itanagar on 7th October 2021. The Governor received the victory torch, which has covered the entire length and breadth of the State from Brig. N. Romeo Singh, Commander, 106 Brigade.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called upon the people, particularly the younger generations to passionately secure and preserve the safety and security of the Motherland Bharat. He exhorted them to prepare themselves to make supreme sacrifice for defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation.

Paying homage to the fallen soldiers of the war and conveying highest regards to the war veterans, the Governor said that the youth of the day must take inspiration from the Swarnim Viijat Varsh celebration. He said that officers and all Ranks of Indian Armed Forces displayed valour in the War of Liberation for the Bangladesh in 1971.

The Governor himself had participated in the War in Bangladesh and saw for himself the horror of Pakistani soldiers’ inhuman brutality on the then East Pakistan population. He said that the India’s victory over the Pakistan in 1971 Indo-Pak War reflects the capability and competence of Indian Armed Forces. He also recalled the dynamic leadership of General and later Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, the then Chief of the Indian Army.

The Governor said that it was due to the competence of the top military leadership of the Indian Armt that Bangladesh War was won. The Governor also highlighted the present political leadership of Shri Narendra Modi ji who has been successfully directing the defence Policy of India to withstand the Chinese incursion attempts in Doklam and Galwan Valley with exemplary courage and determination.

Brig. N. Romeo Singh, Commander, 106 Brigade briefed about Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration and said that the victory flame lighted by Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has transversed throughout the country, which will culminate at Dhaka. Highlighting the Indian Army’s victory in 1971Indo-Pak War, the Commander said that Gajraj Corps played a vital role in the 1971 War and it is highly contextual for the Corps to organise and celebrate the victory.

The personnel of 16 SIKH and 10 MADRAS of the Indian Army and NCC Cadets presented a foray of cultural and marshal acts in the ceremony while the cultural troupes from Wancho and Puroik communities of the State blended traditional essence to the celebration. The Para Motor Team from NIMAS, Dirang and the Pipes and Drums from the Band of 7 DOGRA Battalion of Indian Army gave an impressive display of music. The weapon display by 7 DOGRA was very impressive on the occasion.