CM Pema Khandu Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for Viksit Arunachal @ 2047
He reaffirmed his guiding principle — “Nation First, Always” — and stressed that “when Arunachal rises, the nation rises with us.”
ITANAGAR – In a rousing address from the state capital on the 79th Independence Day, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled an ambitious blueprint for “Viksit Arunachal @ 2047”, promising to blend economic growth with cultural preservation, green energy leadership, and inclusive governance.
Speaking to a packed gathering, Khandu began by paying homage to the freedom fighters, past leaders, and the resilient people of Arunachal Pradesh, calling them “the real strength behind our journey.” He reaffirmed his guiding principle — “Nation First, Always” — and stressed that “when Arunachal rises, the nation rises with us.”
Golden Jubilee of Arunachal Assembly
Marking 50 years of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Khandu hailed its role as the guardian of democratic aspirations. He traced the state’s political evolution from the Northeast Frontier Tracts to full statehood in 1987, calling it “one of the most fascinating chapters in India’s history.”
Economic Growth & Infrastructure Push
Highlighting a decade of economic progress, the CM noted:
- GSDP growth: up by 166%
- State’s own resources: up by 384%
- Per capita income: more than doubled (up 105%)
- Road network: expanded by 251% since 2015, with construction pace rising from 300 km/year to over 1,800 km/year
- Frontier Highway: ₹55,000 crore investment to strengthen growth and national security
- Vibrant Villages Programme: 1,046 km of roads to connect 125 strategic border villages with telecom, TV, and electricity access
Aviation & Connectivity Milestones
Khandu announced the upcoming inauguration of the new Donyi Polo Airport terminal and daily flights to Delhi. Cargo operations from Itanagar have already begun, enabling exports of oranges, kiwis, orchids, and local goods. Arunachal will also host the North East Aviation Summit in September to attract new investments.
Healthcare Transformation
The CM outlined sweeping reforms in healthcare:
- Cashless health coverage for over 2 lakh families
- Patient Guest House in Vellore for affordable outstation medical stays
- Expansion of postgraduate and super-specialty medical courses at TRIHMS
- Organ Transplant Scheme with financial support: ₹10 lakh (Kidney), ₹15 lakh (Bone Marrow), ₹20 lakh (Liver)
Empowering Youth & Women
Khandu called 2024–25 the “Year of the Youth,” announcing:
- State Youth Policy 2025: 9 development goals focusing on skills, jobs, sports, and cultural preservation
- ₹488 crore invested under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana to support 2,648 youth & women entrepreneurs
- Over 1.4 lakh women mobilized into 14,000 SHGs, with ₹1 lakh FD support to 3,400 groups
- Launch of a Women Entrepreneur Cell in partnership with NITI Aayog
Green Energy & Sustainability
Declaring 2025–2035 the “Decade of Hydropower,” Khandu detailed major projects:
- Subansiri Lower (2,000 MW) to be ready by 2026
- Dibang Multipurpose (2,880 MW) by 2032
- ₹2 lakh crore worth of new hydropower projects in next 3 years, adding 19 GW capacity
- First issuance of 16,326 carbon credits in 2023–24 with more pending approval
He pledged that Arunachal would double renewable energy capacity, push rooftop solar to 150 MW by 2030, and lead India in carbon credit monetization.
Tourism Vision
The Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2025–30 will promote eco, adventure, tribal, spiritual, and farm tourism. Khandu cited recent awards, including Best Adventure Tourism Destination and Best Offbeat Mountain Destination (Anini), as proof of growing global interest.
Panch Pratigya – Five Pledges
- Education – Every child to have future-ready, inclusive schooling.
- Agriculture – Prosperity for every farmer, organic and climate-resilient practices.
- Development in Harmony with Nature – No compromise on environmental protection.
- Green Energy – Fast-tracking hydropower and renewable projects.
- Sustainable Tourism – Jobs and growth through eco-friendly tourism.
Five Pran – Citizen Commitments
Khandu urged citizens to pledge:
- Keep Arunachal clean
- Live green, respect nature
- Buy and build local
- Be digitally smart
- Support law and order
Closing Appeal
Quoting Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Khandu said, “Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand.” He called on every citizen to be an “active partner in progress,” insisting that Viksit Arunachal @ 2047 would be written not by government policy alone but “by the hands, hearts, and dreams of the people.”