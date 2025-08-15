CM Pema Khandu Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for Viksit Arunachal @ 2047

ITANAGAR – In a rousing address from the state capital on the 79th Independence Day, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled an ambitious blueprint for “Viksit Arunachal @ 2047”, promising to blend economic growth with cultural preservation, green energy leadership, and inclusive governance.

Speaking to a packed gathering, Khandu began by paying homage to the freedom fighters, past leaders, and the resilient people of Arunachal Pradesh, calling them “the real strength behind our journey.” He reaffirmed his guiding principle — “Nation First, Always” — and stressed that “when Arunachal rises, the nation rises with us.”

Golden Jubilee of Arunachal Assembly

Marking 50 years of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Khandu hailed its role as the guardian of democratic aspirations. He traced the state’s political evolution from the Northeast Frontier Tracts to full statehood in 1987, calling it “one of the most fascinating chapters in India’s history.”

Economic Growth & Infrastructure Push

Highlighting a decade of economic progress, the CM noted:

GSDP growth: up by 166%

State’s own resources: up by 384%

Per capita income: more than doubled (up 105%)

Road network: expanded by 251% since 2015, with construction pace rising from 300 km/year to over 1,800 km/year

Frontier Highway: ₹55,000 crore investment to strengthen growth and national security

Vibrant Villages Programme: 1,046 km of roads to connect 125 strategic border villages with telecom, TV, and electricity access

Aviation & Connectivity Milestones

Khandu announced the upcoming inauguration of the new Donyi Polo Airport terminal and daily flights to Delhi. Cargo operations from Itanagar have already begun, enabling exports of oranges, kiwis, orchids, and local goods. Arunachal will also host the North East Aviation Summit in September to attract new investments.

Healthcare Transformation

The CM outlined sweeping reforms in healthcare:

Cashless health coverage for over 2 lakh families

Patient Guest House in Vellore for affordable outstation medical stays

Expansion of postgraduate and super-specialty medical courses at TRIHMS

Organ Transplant Scheme with financial support: ₹10 lakh (Kidney), ₹15 lakh (Bone Marrow), ₹20 lakh (Liver)

Empowering Youth & Women

Khandu called 2024–25 the “Year of the Youth,” announcing:

State Youth Policy 2025: 9 development goals focusing on skills, jobs, sports, and cultural preservation

₹488 crore invested under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana to support 2,648 youth & women entrepreneurs

Over 1.4 lakh women mobilized into 14,000 SHGs, with ₹1 lakh FD support to 3,400 groups

Launch of a Women Entrepreneur Cell in partnership with NITI Aayog

Green Energy & Sustainability

Declaring 2025–2035 the “Decade of Hydropower,” Khandu detailed major projects:

Subansiri Lower (2,000 MW) to be ready by 2026

Dibang Multipurpose (2,880 MW) by 2032

₹2 lakh crore worth of new hydropower projects in next 3 years, adding 19 GW capacity

First issuance of 16,326 carbon credits in 2023–24 with more pending approval

He pledged that Arunachal would double renewable energy capacity, push rooftop solar to 150 MW by 2030, and lead India in carbon credit monetization.

Tourism Vision

The Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2025–30 will promote eco, adventure, tribal, spiritual, and farm tourism. Khandu cited recent awards, including Best Adventure Tourism Destination and Best Offbeat Mountain Destination (Anini), as proof of growing global interest.

Panch Pratigya – Five Pledges

Education – Every child to have future-ready, inclusive schooling. Agriculture – Prosperity for every farmer, organic and climate-resilient practices. Development in Harmony with Nature – No compromise on environmental protection. Green Energy – Fast-tracking hydropower and renewable projects. Sustainable Tourism – Jobs and growth through eco-friendly tourism.

Five Pran – Citizen Commitments

Khandu urged citizens to pledge:

Keep Arunachal clean

Live green, respect nature

Buy and build local

Be digitally smart

Support law and order

Closing Appeal

Quoting Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Khandu said, “Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand.” He called on every citizen to be an “active partner in progress,” insisting that Viksit Arunachal @ 2047 would be written not by government policy alone but “by the hands, hearts, and dreams of the people.”