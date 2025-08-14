SC Orders ECI to Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter List in Bihar, Demands Full Transparency

NEW DELHI– In a landmark step to strengthen electoral transparency, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish a district- and booth-wise list of around 65 lakh voters excluded from Bihar’s draft electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, instructed the ECI to state clear reasons for each deletion—death, migration, or duplicate registration—and to make the list searchable by EPIC number.

The list must be uploaded on the District Electoral Officer and Bihar CEO websites by August 19, 2025, and also be physically displayed at Panchayat Bhawans, Block Development Offices, and other local offices for offline access.

Additionally, the ECI must publicize the information widely through vernacular newspapers, Doordarshan, AIR, and official social media. Voters can use Aadhaar or other valid documents to re-apply for inclusion, with the court stressing inclusion over exclusion.

The order follows petitions, including one by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), alleging large-scale procedural lapses. The ECI cited the deletions as:

Deaths: 34 lakh

Migration/absence: 28 lakh

Duplicates: 01 lakh

Rejecting the ECI’s claim that providing such lists was unnecessary, Justice Kant remarked, “Why should voters have to run after political parties to know their status?”

The commission must submit a compliance report by August 22, 2025, with the final Bihar electoral roll due September 30, 2025.