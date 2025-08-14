ADVERTISMENT
National

SC Orders ECI to Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter List in Bihar, Demands Full Transparency

Rejecting the ECI’s claim that providing such lists was unnecessary, Justice Kant remarked, “Why should voters have to run after political parties to know their status?”

Last Updated: 14/08/2025
1 minute read
SC Orders ECI to Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter List in Bihar, Demands Full Transparency

NEW DELHI– In a landmark step to strengthen electoral transparency, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish a district- and booth-wise list of around 65 lakh voters excluded from Bihar’s draft electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, instructed the ECI to state clear reasons for each deletion—death, migration, or duplicate registration—and to make the list searchable by EPIC number.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Madras High Court Orders Trial in MS Dhoni’s ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sudhir Chaudhary, Media Houses, and Retired IPS Officer

The list must be uploaded on the District Electoral Officer and Bihar CEO websites by August 19, 2025, and also be physically displayed at Panchayat Bhawans, Block Development Offices, and other local offices for offline access.

Additionally, the ECI must publicize the information widely through vernacular newspapers, Doordarshan, AIR, and official social media. Voters can use Aadhaar or other valid documents to re-apply for inclusion, with the court stressing inclusion over exclusion.

Also Read- Opposition MPs Stage ‘Minta Devi 124 Not Out’ Protest in Parliament Over Alleged Bihar Voter Fraud

The order follows petitions, including one by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), alleging large-scale procedural lapses. The ECI cited the deletions as:

  • Deaths: 34 lakh
  • Migration/absence: 28 lakh
  • Duplicates: 01 lakh

Rejecting the ECI’s claim that providing such lists was unnecessary, Justice Kant remarked, “Why should voters have to run after political parties to know their status?”

The commission must submit a compliance report by August 22, 2025, with the final Bihar electoral roll due September 30, 2025.

Tags
Last Updated: 14/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Bengali Misnamed 'Bangladeshi Language' by Delhi Police, Triggers Nationwide Fury

Bengali Misnamed ‘Bangladeshi Language’ by Delhi Police, Triggers Nationwide Fury

Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over India-China border remark

Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over India-China border remark

Election Commission Schedules Vice‑President Poll on September 9 Following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

Election Commission Schedules Vice‑President Poll on September 9 Following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

Operation Sindoor Sparks Lok Sabha Firestorm: Gaurav Gogoi Grills Rajnath on Terror, Transparency, and Rafale Losses

Operation Sindoor Sparks Lok Sabha Firestorm: Gaurav Gogoi Grills Rajnath on Terror, Transparency, and Rafale Losses

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Army Chief General Dwivedi Honors Martyrs, Signals Robust Response to Terrorism at Drass

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Army Chief General Dwivedi Honors Martyrs, Signals Robust Response to Terrorism at Drass

ED Raids 50 Locations Linked to Anil Ambani in ₹3,000 Crore Yes Bank Loan Scam Probe

ED Raids 50 Locations Linked to Anil Ambani in ₹3,000 Crore Yes Bank Loan Scam Probe

Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as Vice President of India Citing Health Reasons

Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as Vice President of India Citing Health Reasons

Arunachal Governor Meets President Droupadi Murmu; Presents ‘Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh’ and Discusses Viksit Bharat Goals

Arunachal Governor Meets President Droupadi Murmu; Presents ‘Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh’ and Discusses Viksit Bharat Goals

Back-to-Back Scares: IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight Diverted After Engine Failure; Delhi-Imphal Flight Returns Mid-Air Due to Snag

Back-to-Back Scares: IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight Diverted After Engine Failure; Delhi-Imphal Flight Returns Mid-Air Due to Snag

Vantara and Gujarat Forest Department Collaborate to Boost Wildlife Diversity in Banni Grasslands

Vantara and Gujarat Forest Department Collaborate to Boost Wildlife Diversity in Banni Grasslands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button