Arunachal: DNGC Hosts Career Counseling and Certificate Ceremony to Empower Students

ITANAGAR- The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organized a Career Counseling cum Certificate Distribution Ceremony on Saturday at the college conference hall, offering students guidance, inspiration, and well-deserved recognition.

Welcoming the participants, Dr. Bombi Riram, Convenor of the Arts Club, underscored the significance of such sessions in helping students make informed career choices and boosting their confidence.

Dr. M. Q. Khan, Principal of DNGC and the Chief Guest of the event, praised the Arts Club for fostering creativity and offering a platform for young talents. He emphasized that art is a powerful medium to connect with nature, and should be actively nurtured alongside academics.

In a motivating keynote, Dr. Khan urged students to “think big, stay focused, and be self-driven,” reminding them that real change starts from within. He also offered valuable advice on exam preparation and goal-setting, cautioning students against harmful distractions, especially drugs, and encouraging them to give back to society and learn from elders.

In a heartfelt gesture, Dr. Khan gifted over 100 copies of his authored books to attending students, inspiring them to pursue knowledge with passion and discipline.

Special invitee Dr. Bige Yomgam, Head of the Department of Education and former Arts Club Convenor, appreciated the creativity of the students and advised them to recognize their unique talents while continuing to improve themselves holistically.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to outgoing Arts Club members, celebrating their contributions and achievements. The event was successfully coordinated by Dr. Bombi Riram, Dr. Gopi Riba, and Dr. Chalak Lowang, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.