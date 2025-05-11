Arunachal: Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament of CCDFC 2025 Begins in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN– The Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC) 2025 kick-started its much-awaited Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament today in a spirited inaugural ceremony held in Naharlagun.

The event was inaugurated by Hibu Tamang, Inspector General of Police (Central Zone), and Dr. Hage Tam, Retired Joint Director, Department of Health & Family Welfare, in the presence of esteemed guests, CCDFC officials, and a large gathering of sports enthusiasts.

A total of 66 teams are participating in the badminton tournament and 20 teams in table tennis, competing across diverse categories including Under-12, Open Men & Women, Veteran Men, and Super Veteran Women. The event has been lauded for its inclusivity and community spirit.

Also Read- BRO’s Project Brahmank Honours Dedicated Workers at Pasighat HQ

Addressing the audience, Hibu Tamang emphasized the importance of dedication and discipline in sports, quoting Bruce Lee to inspire young athletes: “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.” He encouraged players to pursue excellence with perseverance.

Dr. Hage Tam highlighted the cultural significance of the Dree Festival and praised the committee for creating youth-centered platforms that blend tradition with sportsmanship.

Also Read- With No Government Funds, Siang Flood Warriors Forge Their Own Line of Defense

Key CCDFC figures including Secretary General Nani Pollo and Chairman Habung Tapa welcomed the gathering, while Millo Tadu, Secretary (Games and Sports), delivered the vote of thanks.

With many more events lined up under the CCDFC 2025 banner, the tournament will run over the next few days, culminating in a grand finale on May 12, promising an electrifying close to this sporting celebration of Apatani culture.