Arunachal

Arunachal: HYO Marks Himalayan Bird Count Day with Enthusiastic Participation in Ziro

The event was held in the serene natural setting of Yachi Yat, near Hari Village, drawing birdwatchers and nature lovers from across the region.

Last Updated: 11/05/2025
1 minute read
ZIRO– In a vibrant celebration of biodiversity and conservation, the Hari Youth Organization (HYO) observed Himalayan Bird Count Day on Saturday in collaboration with the Ziro Birding Club and Arunachal Birding Club.

The day-long activity led to the successful identification of around 35 bird species, reflecting the rich avifauna of the Ziro valley. Participants noted sightings of both local and migratory species, underlining the ecological importance of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Hage Duyu, Secretary of HYO, emphasized the dual purpose of the initiative: to raise awareness about bird conservation and to bring the community closer to nature.

“This effort is not just about counting birds—it’s about building a connection with our environment and protecting it for future generations,” he said.

HYO reiterated its commitment to discouraging hunting and poaching and promoting environmental awareness through such grassroots initiatives. The organization extended thanks to its partner birding clubs and invited more citizens to join in future conservation activities.

Through events like these, HYO continues to nurture a strong culture of ecological responsibility in Arunachal Pradesh.

