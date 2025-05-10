Arunachal: Manau Shadung of Singphos Inaugurated at RIWATCH to Promote Cultural Heritage

ROING – In a significant stride toward preserving indigenous heritage, a newly constructed Manau Shadung—the sacred altar of the Singpho community—was formally inaugurated at the RIWATCH Museum in Roing.

The consecration ceremony was graced by community elders and esteemed guests including Balkrishna V. Chaubal, Chairperson of CDSL Mumbai, and Vinay Madan, Chief Risk Manager, CDSL.

The event drew a large gathering of Singpho community members who witnessed traditional rituals and a vibrant dance performance by elders, women, and youth.

Ongyun Maio, Secretary-General of the Singpho Development Society (SDS), emphasized the Manau Shadung’s significance in preserving the identity and spiritual essence of the Singphos, calling it a vital symbol of their ancestral heritage.

The ceremony also marked the official launch of two educational publications in the Singpho language—Ruhkum (Numerals) and Shingra Mǎka hteq Grupyin Mǎshǎ (Nature and Environment). The books, part of the ‘Jinghpaw Ga Shǎrin La Gaq’ (Let Us Learn Singpho) initiative, aim to support language revitalization among younger generations.

Dr. Mechek Sampar Awan, Centre Head of the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Language (RCML), highlighted the collaborative efforts between RCML and SDS in producing the books, stating that they serve as a cultural bridge for the youth and a step toward preserving linguistic heritage.

Guests from CDSL praised the cultural richness of Northeast India and encouraged the community to continue celebrating and safeguarding their unique traditions for future generations.