Arunachal: DNGCI Observes NSS Day 2025 with Induction, Orientation & Career Counselling for New Volunteers

ITANAGAR– The NSS Units of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar (DNGCI) celebrated NSS Day 2025 with an Induction, Orientation, and Career Counselling Programme for the newly enrolled volunteers of the 2025–2026 session.

The career counselling session was delivered by Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal, DNGCI, who highlighted the growing demand for NSS volunteers across NGOs, government and private sectors, and international organizations such as the UNO.

Dr. Khan emphasised the importance of mental and physical health, disciplined time management, and using social media as a “digital library of knowledge” rather than a source of distraction. He also advised students to focus on early preparation for competitive exams like UPSC and APPSC, and to value academic performance alongside personal development.

Dr. Kipa Roni, NSS Programme Officer, conducted the Induction session, briefing new volunteers on the history, objectives (“Not Me, But You”), organizational structure, work hours, special camps, and the adopted village, Bath Village, Itanagar Circle.

Mr. Botem Moyong guided volunteers on the MyBharat Portal, explaining its registration process and benefits, while Mr. Phuntso Gombu highlighted the importance of discipline, attendance, and avoiding single-use plastic within NSS activities.

The programme was hosted by Chukhu Mepu and Sima Tok, with the welcome address delivered by Ms. Hema Das. The event was successfully coordinated by NSS Programme Officers: Dr. Kipa Roni, Mr. Botem Moyong, Mr. Phuntso Gombu, and Dr. Tarh Achi.

The celebration not only inducted the new volunteers but also reinforced the core NSS values of community service, discipline, and personal development, setting the stage for an active and meaningful year of volunteering.