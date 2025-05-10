Arunachal: MLA Hage Appa Chairs Key Meeting to Revamp Government Education in Ziro

ZIRO– A key stakeholders’ meeting was convened today at the District Secretariat Building, Ziro, under the chairmanship of Hage Appa, MLA of Ziro-Hapoli, to address the pressing issue of declining enrolment in government schools across Lower Subansiri District and to discuss measures to improve the overall education scenario.

In his address, Appa expressed serious concern over the low enrolment rate in government schools while acknowledging and appreciating the successful efforts made by the School Management Committee (SMC) of N.G. Government Secondary School, Tajang Village.

Commending their model, he urged the SMC to share their strategy with other schools. He proposed the formation of localized SMCs to reduce administrative delays and foster better coordination among students, teachers, and parents.

He assured all stakeholders that there would be no political interference in the transfer or posting of teachers, encouraging the SMCs and Education Department to undertake teacher rationalization independently.

Vivek H.P. Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, highlighted the motivational gap between private and government school teachers, urging school heads to ensure a clean and conducive learning environment. Stressing a multi-pronged approach, he called for holistic improvements in infrastructure, enrolment, and educational quality across the proposed 18 government schools in the district.

Rubu Buker, District Academic Education Officer, shared the success story of N.G. Govt. Secondary School, Tajang, which implemented a 12-member committee tasked with enrolling at least five students each.

In partnership with the Tajang Welfare Council, the school provides free books, transport, and coaching for slow learners.

Tage Opo, Block Resource Centre Coordinator (BRCC), informed the gathering that the number of government schools in the district was reduced from 76 to 25 during the 2024–25 academic session.

Plans are underway to further consolidate to 18 schools in 2025–26 to allow for better monitoring, infrastructure development, and rational allocation of teachers.

Speaking on behalf of the student community, Pura Nado, President of the Apatani Students Union, emphasized the need to discipline irregular teachers and encouraged government schools to learn from private institutions that market their achievements effectively through social media and other platforms.

He suggested the introduction of inter-school co-curricular events to boost student motivation and community engagement.

The meeting concluded with unanimous support for the MLA’s proposal to assign responsibility for improving enrolment and education quality to the respective SMCs, ZPMs, and apex village bodies.

Among the attendees were Mrs Tage Rita, Secretary IPR of Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), Hage Komo, Secretary of Tanii Supun Dukun (TSD), and several SMC representatives, all of whom shared constructive suggestions and expressed commitment to the collective goal of revitalizing education in the district.