Arunachal Governor Hosts Sarva Dharma Meet at Raj Bhavan to Promote Unity and Clarity After Operation Sindoor

ITANAGAR— In a strong gesture promoting national unity and interfaith harmony, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), convened a Sarva Dharma Meet at Raj Bhavan on Saturday in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent counter-terrorism mission.

Addressing religious leaders and community representatives from across the state, the Governor emphasized that Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, was a measured, precise, and targeted mission aimed solely at dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

“Our action was not one of retaliation but of responsibility. India will not tolerate terrorism, but will always uphold peace, security, and humanitarian values,” he said.

The Governor highlighted the strong synergy between political and military leadership, guided from the highest levels, ensuring India’s response remained calibrated with no civilian casualties or collateral damage.

He added that Pakistani forces attempted to sow communal discord by targeting religious institutions, but these efforts were foiled by the vigilance and preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces.

Lt. Gen. Parnaik urged citizens, especially religious leaders, to remain vigilant against misinformation and not fall prey to divisive narratives. “The spirit of nationalism runs deep in Arunachal Pradesh. Let us continue to stand united and informed,” he asserted.

Participants at the interfaith gathering included Dharm Gurus and representatives from Indigenous, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities, along with civil society members, educators, and intellectuals.

They thanked the Governor for the transparency and clarity provided and collectively pledged to support truth, unity, and peace.

Recalling Arunachal Pradesh’s unwavering patriotism during the 1962 Sino-India War, the Governor said, “This enduring spirit continues to make our state a proud and integral part of the nation.”

The Sarva Dharma Meet reflected a broader national sentiment of resolute peacebuilding, responsible defense, and communal solidarity in times of adversity.