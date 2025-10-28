Itanagar

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Felicitates CHSLE 2025 Toppers in Itanagar

CM Pema Khandu felicitated the successful candidates of CHSLE 2025, lauding APSSB’s transparency and efficiency in completing the recruitment process in record time.

Last Updated: 28/10/2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Pema Khandu Felicitates CHSLE 2025 Toppers in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a significant acknowledgment of transparency and merit-based recruitment, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday felicitated the successful candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2025, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). Appointment letters were handed over to 64 meritorious candidates during a formal ceremony held in the state capital.

The event, attended by several cabinet ministers and senior officials, marked another milestone in the government’s ongoing campaign to institutionalize fairness and accountability in public recruitment.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Lauding the APSSB for its efficiency, the Chief Minister noted that the entire recruitment process—from advertisement to final selection—was completed within just three months, a record in Arunachal Pradesh’s administrative history. Over 21,000 candidates had appeared across 12 centers and 113 venues, reflecting what Khandu described as “the growing faith of youth in transparent governance.”

Also Read- Bandh Halts Life in Upper Subansiri Over NHPC Project

“The Board was created not by chance but by choice, through a legislative Act, with a moral commitment to end corruption and favoritism in recruitment,” Khandu said.

He praised the introduction of the Answer Key Challenge System, a first for the Board, calling it a “hallmark of accountability” and a “reflection of Arunachal’s evolving culture of transparency.”

Out of the 64 candidates, seven APST candidates secured positions in the unreserved category, a sign of increasing competitiveness among local youth. Khandu urged the new appointees to uphold integrity and treat their appointments as a public trust.

Also Read- Satellite Images Reveal Major Chinese Airbase Expansion Near Arunachal Border

“This letter is not just an employment paper—it is the people’s faith in you. Serve with honesty and dedication,” he told the recruits.

The Chief Minister also encouraged highly qualified candidates—including engineering and postgraduate degree holders—to aim higher through future Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS) and UPSC examinations.

“When I distribute appointment letters to new civil service officers next time, I hope to see many of you among them,” he added with optimism.

Also Read- Viral Video Exposes Hamirpur’s Healthcare Gaps in UP

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to youth empowerment, Khandu highlighted continuous efforts in skill development, entrepreneurship, and sports, alongside regular recruitment drives through APSSB and APPSC.

“Through institutions like APSSB, we are shaping a future where merit is celebrated, hard work rewarded, and honesty honored. In the next decade, Arunachal will have an efficient and capable workforce,” he concluded.

The programme was attended by ministers Balo Raja, Kento Jini, Dasanglu Pul, and B.R. Wahge, among others.

Tags
Last Updated: 28/10/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Next-Gen GST Bachat Samvad Sammelan in Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Next-Gen GST Bachat Samvad Sammelan in Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Commends Deepak Nabam Living Home for Exemplary Service; Assures Enhanced Government Support

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Commends Deepak Nabam Living Home for Exemplary Service; Assures Enhanced Government Support

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Confers Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles Personnel

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Confers Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles Personnel

Arunachal: DNGC Conducts Nature Walk and Awareness Campaign at Itanagar Biological Park

Arunachal: DNGC Conducts Nature Walk and Awareness Campaign at Itanagar Biological Park

Arunachal: RGU Celebrates ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Colours and Creativity

Arunachal: RGU Celebrates ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Colours and Creativity

Arunachal: RTI Week Observed by APIC in Collaboration with Political Science Department, DNGC

Arunachal: RTI Week Observed by APIC in Collaboration with Political Science Department, DNGC

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Women’s Health Checkup Camp under Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Women’s Health Checkup Camp under Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Women Leadership Development Program under Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Women Leadership Development Program under Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Governor Urges District Olympic Coordination Committee to Nurture Rural Sports Talent

Arunachal: Governor Urges District Olympic Coordination Committee to Nurture Rural Sports Talent

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts “Viksit Bharat K Rang Kala K Sang” Program at Jullang Campus

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts “Viksit Bharat K Rang Kala K Sang” Program at Jullang Campus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button