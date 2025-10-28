Arunachal: Pema Khandu Felicitates CHSLE 2025 Toppers in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a significant acknowledgment of transparency and merit-based recruitment, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday felicitated the successful candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2025, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). Appointment letters were handed over to 64 meritorious candidates during a formal ceremony held in the state capital.

The event, attended by several cabinet ministers and senior officials, marked another milestone in the government’s ongoing campaign to institutionalize fairness and accountability in public recruitment.

Lauding the APSSB for its efficiency, the Chief Minister noted that the entire recruitment process—from advertisement to final selection—was completed within just three months, a record in Arunachal Pradesh’s administrative history. Over 21,000 candidates had appeared across 12 centers and 113 venues, reflecting what Khandu described as “the growing faith of youth in transparent governance.”

Also Read- Bandh Halts Life in Upper Subansiri Over NHPC Project

“The Board was created not by chance but by choice, through a legislative Act, with a moral commitment to end corruption and favoritism in recruitment,” Khandu said.

He praised the introduction of the Answer Key Challenge System, a first for the Board, calling it a “hallmark of accountability” and a “reflection of Arunachal’s evolving culture of transparency.”

Out of the 64 candidates, seven APST candidates secured positions in the unreserved category, a sign of increasing competitiveness among local youth. Khandu urged the new appointees to uphold integrity and treat their appointments as a public trust.

Also Read- Satellite Images Reveal Major Chinese Airbase Expansion Near Arunachal Border

“This letter is not just an employment paper—it is the people’s faith in you. Serve with honesty and dedication,” he told the recruits.

The Chief Minister also encouraged highly qualified candidates—including engineering and postgraduate degree holders—to aim higher through future Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS) and UPSC examinations.

“When I distribute appointment letters to new civil service officers next time, I hope to see many of you among them,” he added with optimism.

Also Read- Viral Video Exposes Hamirpur’s Healthcare Gaps in UP

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to youth empowerment, Khandu highlighted continuous efforts in skill development, entrepreneurship, and sports, alongside regular recruitment drives through APSSB and APPSC.

“Through institutions like APSSB, we are shaping a future where merit is celebrated, hard work rewarded, and honesty honored. In the next decade, Arunachal will have an efficient and capable workforce,” he concluded.

The programme was attended by ministers Balo Raja, Kento Jini, Dasanglu Pul, and B.R. Wahge, among others.