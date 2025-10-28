Arunachal: Search for Missing Officer Jamok Pansa Resumes in Anini

ANINI: The second phase of the search and rescue operation to locate Jamok Pansa, missing since September 22, 2025, has been called off due to worsening weather conditions, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Persistent rainfall, poor visibility, and heavy snowfall in the high-altitude regions of Upper Dibang Valley forced the operation team to retreat for safety. The team included officials from the District Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, alongside personnel from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP), local porters, Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALCs), and two trainee APCS officers.

“The terrain is extremely challenging, with continuous snowfall and fog reducing visibility to a few meters,” an official involved in the operation told reporters.

Despite the setback, the District Administration relaunched the operation’s third phase on October 27, dispatching an eight-member team from Anini towards the designated search zone. Officials said coordination continues among all participating agencies to intensify efforts once conditions improve.

“We are committed to locating Shri Pansa. The team is working under very difficult terrain and weather conditions,” said DC Bekir Nyorak.

The administration also extended gratitude to all agencies and volunteers contributing to the mission, acknowledging their persistence and courage in navigating treacherous mountain paths amid sub-zero temperatures.

The continued search for Jamok Pansa—who reportedly went missing during a field assignment in the remote Dibang Valley—has drawn widespread concern across Arunachal Pradesh. Local residents and community groups have expressed solidarity with rescue teams, urging authorities to maintain momentum until he is found.