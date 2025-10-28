Arunachal: Bandh Halts Life in Upper Subansiri Over NHPC Project

DAPORIJO- The rugged hills of Upper Subansiri district fell silent on Tuesday as a 12-hour bandh —called jointly by the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) and the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU)—brought the region to a standstill in defiance of the Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project.

From early dawn to dusk, shutters remained down, classrooms empty, and buses off the road. While the bandh passing peacefully, its intensity reflected the deep anxiety of the Tagin and Nyishi communities, who say the project—proposed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) at Menga, around 20 km from Daporijo—threatens to drown ancestral land and sacred ecosystems.

“We are not against development, but this is destruction disguised as progress,” said AUSDSU president Tadak Chokar, addressing reporters at the protest site. “The government has ignored every petition and appeal. This bandh is our last warning—cancel the project or face an indefinite strike.”

Authorities were forced to postpone a scheduled public hearing on the project’s Pre-Feasibility Report amid fears of escalation. District authorities confirmed the disruption but called for dialogue: “We respect democratic rights but urge protestors to engage constructively. The administration remains open to consultation.” a seniour district officer.

The bandh exposed fault lines within the district, as villages like Riga and Begging—some of which had previously signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs)—withdrew support in solidarity with anti-dam groups.

Environmentalists have long flagged the project’s potential to worsen seismic and ecological risks in the fragile Himalayan belt. Many point to the Lower Subansiri project, delayed for over two decades, as evidence of flawed planning and disregard for local sentiment.

As night fell and traffic cautiously resumed, protest leaders hinted at a renewed phase of resistance. “The Subansiri is our lifeline,” said Chokar. “We will not let it be dammed for profit.”

The day-long silence across Upper Subansiri has thus echoed far beyond Daporijo—raising an enduring question at the heart of Arunachal’s development: Who pays the price for progress?