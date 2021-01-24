Arunachal: 4 houses gutted down at Yagrung village

PASIGHAT– ( By-Maksam Tayeng )- In a major fire accident that broke out at around 12.05 noon today at at Yagrung village, in East Siang dist, total of four houses were gutted down completely. The houses/quarters gutted were of three staffs of Primary Health Centre and one of education department. The cause of the fire is said to be due to short circuit after a Sajina tree nearby electric wire connecting the houses fell on the live wire.

“Nothing could be saved from the fire as the fire spread rapidly after the burst of three cooking cylinder gas. The houses gutted were of medical staffs, Okenmang Mibang, Aido Siram and Olik Pertin while one from the education department was of Otok Taloh”, informed Baitem Jerang of Yagrung village this evening.

However, due to alertness and effort of public from three villages like Tekang, Yagrung and Sibut the fire were prevented from spreading further to other nearby houses. In the process, house of one Tagom Tamat was dismantled by the villagers to stop the fire to catch nearby house which saved the fire from spreading to other houses, informed the eye witness.

As per eye witness Baitem Jerang, the fire tenders from Pasighat town had reached to the spot at Yagrung but owing to the distant location which is about 12 KM from Pasighat it took time to reach the village.

When contacted, East Siang Supt. of Police, Rajiv Ranjan Singh also said that the four houses attached closely were gutted down and the fire tender team had reached the village to douse the fire. However, no loss of life was reported, quoted the SP.

Meanwhile, villagers of Yagrung, Tekang and Sibut have decided to contribute bamboos and Toku Patta (roofing materials) for immediate construction of temporary houses for the four families whose houses were gutted down, informed sources from Yagrung.

While villagers have appealed to the general public to take care of electricity connection and cut down the trees and bamboos which are closed to the electric wire from the connecting electric poles.