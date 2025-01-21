Arunachal: Raj Bhavan celebrates State foundation day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

ITANAGAR- Continuing the goodwill tradition of the Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan, the State Foundation Day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st January 2025. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) and Mrs Anagha Parnaik participated in the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the celebration, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is generating a positive vibe throughout the country.

The State Foundation Days, which are being celebrated with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, is promoting unity and bonhomie, strengthening ‘Nation First’ and ‘One India’ spirit amongst the citizens and contributing towards ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.

The Governor said that the occasion provides a platform for the people of other States to showcase their vibrant cultural richness in the State where they reside, which amply reflects the lively cultural diversity of India. He advised his special guests, who are mostly students, to appreciate the dances and songs presented during the celebration.

The Governor thanked the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura for their contributions to Arunachal Pradesh’s developmental progress and commended the participants for their presentations.

On the special occasion, the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura presented traditional dances and cultural items. The Manipuri troupe presented ‘Liklaiba Ho Lainingthou’ and ‘Kege Moirang Leibaki’, while the Tripura troupe presented Hojagiri, Lebang Boomani, and Bengali Nritya Paribeshan dances. The Meghalaya troupe presented Garo and Khansi Dances.

The students of Abotani Vidya Niketan, Pachin attended the function as special invitees of the Governor.

Large numbers of people, including students from the States of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, residing in Arunachal Pradesh participated in the celebration. The Governor and the First Lady of the State interacted with them over a high tea.