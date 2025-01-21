Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel on Collective Responsibility for Cleanliness at PPHF

SEIJOSA- A panel discussion titled “Cleanliness, Sustainability, and Conservation: A Collective Responsibility” was organized by NGO Trigonometry, in collaboration with the Hills Society, at the sidelines of the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival-2025.

The event brought together a distinguished panel comprising Swachh Siluk Abhiyan Chairman Kepang Nong Borang, Lemmi UD & Housing Division EE Tao Tadap, Zoological Survey of India Scientist Dr. Amitava Majumder, and Birds and Nature Educator Peeyush Sekhsaria. The session was moderated by The Arunachal Times reporter Chukhu Indu.

The discussion underscored the critical role of collective action in creating a sustainable future. Borang shared the inspiring story of Siluk village’s transformation into the cleanest village in East Siang district, highlighting the success of the Swachh Siluk Abhiyan in addressing challenges like unmanaged livestock waste through innovative solutions.

Tadap emphasized the urgent need for structured garbage management, advocating for the identification of designated dumping sites and the formation of active community committees to oversee waste disposal. He also stressed the importance of land acquisition for waste management, revealing that the UD department in Seijosa is currently identifying a suitable location for a waste disposal site.

Dr. Majumder highlighted the potential of biodegradable alternatives like bamboo utensils and leaf-based tableware, praising the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their traditional use of natural materials. Sekhsaria proposed transforming the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival into a zero-waste event, setting a precedent for eco-conscious celebrations.

The event witnessed active participation from students of VKV Nivedita Vihar and St. Joseph’s School, Mobusu 2, Seijosa, along with scientists, researchers, university students, and members of the public, who engaged with the panelists through questions and shared their own experiences.

Hills Society Coordinator Vikash Dada expressed his enthusiasm for the program, highlighting the importance of such events and emphasizing the value of partnering with youth organizations like Trigonometry in conservation efforts.

The program concluded with all attendees taking a swachhta shapath (cleanliness pledge), reiterating their commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future.