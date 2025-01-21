ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel on Collective Responsibility for Cleanliness at PPHF

The discussion underscored the critical role of collective action in creating a sustainable future.

Last Updated: January 21, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel on Collective Responsibility for Cleanliness at PPHF

SEIJOSA-  A panel discussion titled “Cleanliness, Sustainability, and Conservation: A Collective Responsibility” was organized by NGO Trigonometry, in collaboration with the Hills Society, at the sidelines of the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival-2025.

The event brought together a distinguished panel comprising Swachh Siluk Abhiyan Chairman Kepang Nong Borang, Lemmi UD & Housing Division EE Tao Tadap, Zoological Survey of India Scientist Dr. Amitava Majumder, and Birds and Nature Educator Peeyush Sekhsaria. The session was moderated by The Arunachal Times reporter Chukhu Indu.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Clarified About Romantic Angle with Chum

The discussion underscored the critical role of collective action in creating a sustainable future. Borang shared the inspiring story of Siluk village’s transformation into the cleanest village in East Siang district, highlighting the success of the Swachh Siluk Abhiyan in addressing challenges like unmanaged livestock waste through innovative solutions.

Tadap emphasized the urgent need for structured garbage management, advocating for the identification of designated dumping sites and the formation of active community committees to oversee waste disposal. He also stressed the importance of land acquisition for waste management, revealing that the UD department in Seijosa is currently identifying a suitable location for a waste disposal site.

Also Read-  Bharatanatyam Workshops held to introduce classical dance among youth

Dr. Majumder highlighted the potential of biodegradable alternatives like bamboo utensils and leaf-based tableware, praising the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their traditional use of natural materials. Sekhsaria proposed transforming the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival into a zero-waste event, setting a precedent for eco-conscious celebrations.

The event witnessed active participation from students of VKV Nivedita Vihar and St. Joseph’s School, Mobusu 2, Seijosa, along with scientists, researchers, university students, and members of the public, who engaged with the panelists through questions and shared their own experiences.

Hills Society Coordinator Vikash Dada expressed his enthusiasm for the program, highlighting the importance of such events and emphasizing the value of partnering with youth organizations like Trigonometry in conservation efforts.

The program concluded with all attendees taking a swachhta shapath (cleanliness pledge), reiterating their commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Tags
Last Updated: January 21, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal SARAS Mela 2025: Empowering Rural Artisans and Strengthening Economies

Arunachal SARAS Mela 2025: Empowering Rural Artisans and Strengthening Economies

Naara-Aaba Mrs Arunachal Pageant 2nd Runner-up Mrs Gena Borang Perme receives warm reception back home in Pasighat and Ayeng village

Naara-Aaba Mrs Arunachal Pageant 2nd Runner-up Mrs Gena Borang Perme receives warm reception back home in Pasighat and Ayeng village

Arunachal: GTGH performs maiden triple nerve block surgery

Arunachal: GTGH performs maiden triple nerve block surgery

Bigg Boss 18 Finale Voting Process: How To Make Chum Darang, The Winner Of The Salman Khan Show

Arunachal: Rescued Asiatic Pangolin with its Pangopup released in D. Ering WLS

Arunachal: Rescued Asiatic Pangolin with its Pangopup released in D. Ering WLS

Arunachal: Cabinet decides to recommend centre to setup Medical College and Hospital at Namsai

Arunachal: Cabinet decides to recommend centre to setup Medical College and Hospital at Namsai

Arunachal: Tani Tribes take historic step towards a unified language at Aalo Declaration

Arunachal: Tani Tribes take historic step towards a unified language at Aalo Declaration

Arunachal: APB&OCWWB and BROLU distribute Welfare Kit to the construction workers

Arunachal: Governor confers Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar

Arunachal: Chum Darang’s Fans Take out Road Rally Ahead Of Bigg Boss 18 Finale

Arunachal: Chum Darang’s Fans Take out Road Rally Ahead Of Bigg Boss 18 Finale

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Parshuram Kund Mela

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Parshuram Kund Mela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button