YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia questioned by Guwahati Crime Branch over ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

GUWAHATI- Popular You tuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police’s Crime Branch in Guwahati on Friday. This development is part of an ongoing investigation related to the “India’s Got Latent” controversy, where Allahbadia and other content creators faced legal scrutiny over allegedly obscene remarks made on the YouTube show hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Ranveer responded to summons issued by the Assam Police, marking his first reported appearance before them after previously failing to comply with an earlier summons on March 4, 2025.

Ranveer arrived in Guwahati on Thursday, March 6, and reached the Crime Branch office around 12:30 PM on Friday for interrogation. Sources confirm that his statement is being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

Also Read- Budget Session: Four Bills introduced in Arunachal Assembly

This follows a period where both Mumbai and Assam police struggled to contact him, with reports from mid-February 2025 indicating his phone was switched off and his Mumbai residence was found locked during police visits.

Watch Video

The investigation stems from an FIR filed by the Guwahati Police on February 10, 2025, against Allahbadia and four others—Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, and Samay Raina—for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read- Mass Christian Protest Against Anti-Conversion Law as Deadline Nears

This appearance on March 7, 2025, suggests that Allahbadia is now cooperating with the Assam Police’s investigation, though specific details about the questioning or its outcomes have not been widely detailed in the available sources.

Earlier legal actions, including Supreme Court intervention on February 18, 2025, granted him interim protection from arrest while directing him to assist in the probes in Maharashtra and Assam, indicating the multi-state nature of the legal proceedings.