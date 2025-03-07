ADVERTISMENT
North East

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia questioned by Guwahati Crime Branch over ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Ranveer arrived in Guwahati on Thursday, March 6, and reached the Crime Branch office around 12:30 PM on Friday for interrogation.

Last Updated: March 7, 2025
1 minute read
GUWAHATI-  Popular You tuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police’s Crime Branch in Guwahati on Friday.

GUWAHATI-  Popular You tuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police’s Crime Branch in Guwahati on Friday. This development is part of an ongoing investigation related to the “India’s Got Latent” controversy, where Allahbadia and other content creators faced legal scrutiny over allegedly obscene remarks made on the YouTube show hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Ranveer  responded to summons issued by the Assam Police, marking his first reported appearance before them after previously failing to comply with an earlier summons on March 4, 2025.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Ranveer arrived in Guwahati on Thursday, March 6, and reached the Crime Branch office around 12:30 PM on Friday for interrogation. Sources confirm that his statement is being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

Also Read- Budget Session: Four Bills introduced in Arunachal Assembly

This follows a period where both Mumbai and Assam police struggled to contact him, with reports from mid-February 2025 indicating his phone was switched off and his Mumbai residence was found locked during police visits.

Watch Video 

The investigation stems from an FIR filed by the Guwahati Police on February 10, 2025, against Allahbadia and four others—Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, and Samay Raina—for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read- Mass Christian Protest Against Anti-Conversion Law as Deadline Nears

This appearance on March 7, 2025, suggests that Allahbadia is now cooperating with the Assam Police’s investigation, though specific details about the questioning or its outcomes have not been widely detailed in the available sources.

Earlier legal actions, including Supreme Court intervention on February 18, 2025, granted him interim protection from arrest while directing him to assist in the probes in Maharashtra and Assam, indicating the multi-state nature of the legal proceedings.

Tags
Last Updated: March 7, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Pheiroijam Christina Devi, Gracy Nandy, and Chayanika Handique Crowned 21st Livon Mega Miss North East

Pheiroijam Christina Devi, Gracy Nandy, and Chayanika Handique Crowned 21st Livon Mega Miss North East

Arunachal: Nawang Dondup from Tawang, crowned the 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2025

Arunachal: Nawang Dondup from Tawang, crowned the 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2025

Drugs valued at Rs 2.38 crore seized in 3 NE states, 3 held

Assam Coal Mine Disaster: One body recovered, Eight miners still trapped in rat-hole coal mine

Sikkim: Heavy snowfall, roads to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake blocked

Sikkim: Bailey bridge collapses with overloaded truck, none injured

Sikkim: Bailey bridge collapses with overloaded truck, none injured

GANGTOK: Six tourists from Assam, travelling on motorcycles, were rescued after they got stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, police said on Monday.

Sikkim; Six tourists stranded at Yakshe due to heavy snowfall rescued

North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

Arunachal Governor addresses 72nd Plenary of North Eastern Council at Agartala

Arunachal Governor addresses 72nd Plenary of NEC at Agartala

Himalayan University conducted a Study tour to AAU, Jorhat

Himalayan University conducted a Study tour to AAU, Jorhat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button