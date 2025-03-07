Budget Session: Four Bills introduced in Arunachal Assembly

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly introduced four significant bills aimed at enhancing governance, improving administrative efficiency, and addressing key regional challenges. These bills were presented by various ministers during the ongoing budget session, reflecting the state government’s commitment to transparent, effective, and sustainable administration. These bills are …

Economic Growth: The GST amendment supports fiscal health and economic activity.

Welfare Delivery: The Arun Parivar Authority enhances service reach and transparency.

Land Management: The eviction bill protects public assets amid competing land-use demands.

Environmental Safety: The floodplain zoning bill tackles a critical climate challenge.

Also Read- Mass Christian Protest Against Anti-Conversion Law as Deadline Nears

Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein introduced , who oversees the Tax and Excise portfolio, introduced Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025

This bill seeks to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017, aligning it with evolving economic needs and national GST frameworks.

The original GST Act, implemented in 2017, was a landmark reform to streamline taxation across India. The 2025 amendment aims to refine this framework specifically for Arunachal Pradesh.

Likely focuses include updating tax rates, improving compliance mechanisms, addressing loopholes, and incorporating feedback from businesses and taxpayers in the state.

It may also aim to enhance revenue collection efficiency, which is critical for a state like Arunachal Pradesh with limited industrial activity but growing economic potential in sectors like tourism and hydropower.

By modernizing the GST framework, the state intends to foster a more business-friendly environment while ensuring fiscal stability. This could encourage investment in a region that shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, making economic robustness strategically vital.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Son, Gamjum Laye, Earns Indian Army Officer Rank Through NCC Special Entry Scheme

Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in his capacity as the Minister for Planning and Investment, introduced Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025.

The bill introduces the “Arun Parivar Patra ID,” a unique identifier for residents, akin to a state-specific welfare card or database system.

It aims to ensure “efficient, transparent, and targeted delivery” of public welfare benefits, such as subsidies, healthcare, education, and other government schemes.

The authority will monitor the implementation of this system, potentially using digital tools to track beneficiaries and reduce leakages or corruption in welfare distribution.

The framework emphasizes “good governance,” suggesting a shift toward data-driven administration and accountability.

Arunachal Pradesh, with its diverse tribal population and remote geography, faces challenges in delivering services to all citizens. This bill could streamline welfare programs, reduce administrative inefficiencies, and ensure benefits reach intended recipients, particularly in far-flung areas. It also reflects a broader trend of leveraging technology for governance in India’s northeastern states.

Also Read- NEZCC Organizes ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ Cultural Program at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Bill, 2025

Land Management Minister Balo Raja introduced Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Bill, 2025.

This bill amends the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 2003, to strengthen measures against illegal occupation of public land and property.

The original 2003 Act provided a legal mechanism to evict unauthorized occupants from government-owned premises, but enforcement has likely faced challenges over the years.

The 2025 amendment may introduce stricter penalties, faster eviction processes, or clearer definitions of “unauthorized occupancy” to address modern issues like encroachment on public land.

It could also empower authorities with better tools to reclaim and protect public assets, such as government buildings, forests, or reserved lands, which are critical in a state with significant natural resources.

Illegal occupation of public land is a persistent issue in many Indian states, including Arunachal Pradesh, where tribal land rights and government ownership often intersect. This bill aims to safeguard public property, potentially reducing disputes and ensuring land is available for development projects or conservation efforts.

Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025

Water Resources Minister Biyuram Wahge introduced Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025.

This bill aims to regulate floodplain zoning along rivers in Arunachal Pradesh to mitigate flood-related risks and address associated environmental concerns.

Arunachal Pradesh, located in the Himalayan foothills, is prone to flooding due to its rugged terrain, heavy monsoon rains, and numerous rivers, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The bill likely establishes zoning regulations to restrict construction or habitation in flood-prone areas, protecting lives and property.

It may include provisions for mapping floodplains, enforcing land-use policies, and promoting sustainable development practices near rivers.

Additional measures could involve flood mitigation strategies, such as embankments or early warning systems, though specifics depend on the bill’s final text.

Floods have historically disrupted life in Arunachal Pradesh, damaging infrastructure and displacing communities. This bill addresses a pressing environmental challenge, aligning with broader climate resilience goals. It also supports sustainable growth by balancing development with ecological preservation in a state rich in biodiversity.