Arunachal

Arunachal: Mass Christian Protest Against Anti-Conversion Law as Deadline Nears

The protest organised by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), fear the law will restrict religious freedom.

Last Updated: March 6, 2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  A massive protest erupted in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday as thousands of Christians rallied against the impending implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978. The protest organised by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), fear the law will restrict religious freedom.

With authorities denying permission to protest outside the State Assembly, over two lakh believers gathered in Borum, near Itanagar, voicing their strong opposition. However the protest was remained peaceful.

ACF President Tarh Miri condemned the law, calling it targeted and discriminatory against Christians. “We oppose the APFRA because it curtails our religious rights,” he stated.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Son, Gamjum Laye, Earns Indian Army Officer Rank Through NCC Special Entry Scheme

The protest follows the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Bench ruling in September 2024, which directed the state government to frame rules for implementing the decades-old law within six months. While APFRA was enacted in 1978, successive governments had refrained from enforcing it until now.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu defended the move, clarifying that the government is simply complying with court orders. “The draft rules are being prepared as per legal directives,” he said, urging the public not to misinterpret the intent.

Also Read- NBCC expresses concern over APFRA

The ACF has been vocal against the Act, staging an eight-hour hunger strike on February 17, followed by a meeting with State Home Minister Mama Natung on February 21, but discussions remained inconclusive.

As tensions rise, the state government has assured further dialogue with religious leaders while proceeding with the rule-framing process as mandated by the court.

Last Updated: March 6, 2025
