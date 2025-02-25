Arunachal: NBCC expresses concern over APFRA

KOHIMA/ ITANAGAR- The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has raised concerns over the revival of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), urging the state government to rethink its decision.

The council fears the law could be misused to target specific religious communities under the guise of protecting indigenous traditions.

In a letter addressed to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, NBCC General Secretary Zelhou Keyho called for sensitivity in handling religious matters, emphasizing the need for inclusive governance in a state known for its cultural and ethnic diversity. The appeal comes amid growing apprehensions among Christian groups in the region.

Also Read- Donyi Polo believers appeal to govt to immediately implement APFRA 1978

Reacting on NBCC latter to CM, The tribal identity movement of Arunachal Pradesh in a social media post stated that “ Their demand to repeal the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) 1978 is not only unwarranted but also a deliberate attempt to meddle in the governance of our state. Arunachal Pradesh is not a ground for external religious agendas, and we will not tolerate any outside interference in our laws, traditions, and cultural identity”- Arunachal Pradesh will decide its own future.

The Donyi Polo believers, who follows the indigenous faith of Arunachal Pradesh, had made a strong appeal to the state government, calling for the immediate implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Also Read- ACF Organise hunger strike against Freedom of Religion Act

The Christian community had a hunger strike demanding repeal of APFRA 1978. The organization has also announced plans for a protest on March 6, coinciding with the budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The APFRA was enacted over four decades ago to regulate religious conversions in the state, making it mandatory for individuals to notify authorities before changing their faith. The law was originally introduced to prevent forced conversions, but it has long been criticized for its potential to be misused against minority religious groups.

Also Read- Khandu appeals to the people ‘not to misinterpret the APFRA’

Despite being in existence since 1978, the Act lacked a structured framework for implementation. However, during the recent Statehood Day celebrations, Chief Minister Khandu announced the introduction of new rules under the Act to address this gap, citing directives from the High Court.

Khandu has maintained that the updated rules are not aimed at restricting any religious group but are meant to safeguard the indigenous culture and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. He assured that the government would engage with stakeholders, religious leaders, and officials to ensure a fair and balanced approach to implementation.

“We respect all faiths and communities, and our focus remains on preserving the identity of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous people,” Khandu stated.