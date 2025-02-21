Arunachal: Khandu appeals to the people ‘not to misinterpret the APFRA’

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has fervently appealed to the people of the state not to ‘misinterpret’ the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, for which the rules are being framed as per an order of the Gauhati High Court.

Khandu assured that the Act will not be against any religion but for the good of all. He regretted that people are misinterpreting it by giving it political and religious colors.

“Some people are misinterpreting it on social media and mainstream media platforms. This is not good for the peace and communal harmony in the state,” he observed.

Also Read- DU Students From Arunachal Pradesh Beaten In Alleged Racial Attack

In his address during the 39th Statehood Day celebration here at I G Park on Thursday, Khandu said that the Act, which was passed in the Assembly in 1978 under the first chief minister of the state, P K Thungon, when Arunachal Pradesh was an Union Territory, is not against any religion but to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state.

“Since 1978, the Act just remained in a two-page document. Rules weren’t framed. However, when an individual took it to the court, the Bench of the Gauhati High Court has ordered the state government to frame the rules within six months. The department concerned and the state government is abiding by the court’s directives and the initial draft is being prepared,” he informed.

Also Read- Sikkim witnesses heavy snowfall, Nathu La access Blocked

The Chief Minister said that the doors of the state government are open for queries and consultations to clear all misgivings about the Act. In fact, he informed that Home Minister Mama Natung will be holding consultative meetings with all stakeholders beginning February 21st.

“The Arunachal Christian Forum will be meeting the Home Minister tomorrow. Likewise all other stakeholders will be invited to clarify their doubts and place their apprehensions and recommendations to the state government,” Khandu informed.

Also Read- Apatani scholar Punyo Nampi receives England scholarship

He said that the rules are in the drafting stage and will be finalized after consultations with all stakeholders taking into consideration their apprehensions and recommendations.

“At this stage, I would just like to request the people not to jump into conclusions and add fuel to the misinterpretations. We may be Buddhist, Hindu, Christian or Indigenous Faith believer but we all are from tribal background with rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Please keep in mind that this Act is not to instigate one religion against another or to favour only one. This Act is to preserve our rich indigenous cultural heritage passed down by our forefathers and ancestors,” Khandu added.