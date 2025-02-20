DU Students From Arunachal Pradesh Beaten In Alleged Racial Attack

ITANAGAR– Two students from Arunachal Pradesh, identified as Nabam Barka and Tadam Debom, both enrolled at Dyal Singh College under Delhi University, were allegedly assaulted in a racially charged attack in Delhi on Monday night, February 17, 2025.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 PM in the Ashram area, specifically Siddhartha Extension, while the students were on their way to drop off friends.

According to media reports, the altercation began with racial abuse and escalated into a physical assault by a group of unidentified local residents wielding lathis (sticks).

A disturbing video, widely shared online, shows one of the students with blood streaming down his face, pleading for intervention from the Arunachal Pradesh government and local agencies.

The students have claimed that approximately ten people were involved in the attack, which left one of them with a severe head injury.

In the video, the injured student expressed confusion and distress, stating, “I can’t understand anything,” and urged for the violence to stop. This incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning it as a racist attack against individuals from Northeast India.

Following the attack, the Arunachal Students Union of Delhi (ASUD) stepped in and raised the issue with Delhi Police’s special unit for the northeastern region. They also assisted the victims in seeking legal action and called on the public to avoid spreading misinformation that could further inflame tensions.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Delhi Police or Delhi University authorities in the provided references regarding the exact details, such as arrests or an ongoing investigation.

However, the video and reports from sources indicate significant public attention and calls for justice.

This event highlights ongoing concerns about racial discrimination faced by people from Northeast India in metropolitan cities like Delhi, a topic that has surfaced in similar incidents in the past.

Without additional official statements, the full scope of the incident remains unclear, but the visceral evidence in the video has fueled widespread sentiment and discussion.