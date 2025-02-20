39th Statehood day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- The 39th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated across the state including the state capital, Itanagar, with great enthusiasm. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, ( Retd) graced the 39th Statehood Day celebration at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar on 20th February 2025. The Governor unfurled the National Flag and took salute of the Guard of Honour.

In his address, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh extended his warmest greetings to the people of the state on its 39th Statehood Day. He emphasized that this day is a celebration of Arunachal Pradesh’s remarkable journey of progress and development, driven by the collective will and aspirations of its people.

The Governor shared his vision for a ‘Viksit Arunachal’, driven by investment in infrastructure, education, and youth empowerment. He called for collective efforts to build a State where every citizen has the opportunity to flourish.

Highlighting the State’s unique identity, the Governor described Arunachal Pradesh as a beacon of unity in diversity, deeply rooted in constitutional values while charting its distinct path of development.

On the occasion, the Governor paid tribute to the sacrifices of the state’s unsung heroes, including Matmur Jamoh and Moje Riba, who fought for Arunachal Pradesh’s rights and autonomy. He urged citizens to draw inspiration from their courage and work towards building a ‘Viksit Arunachal.’

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also spoke at the Statehood Day celebration.

TAWANG– The grand event at the district headquarters was marked by the unfurling of the national flag by Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kanki Darang, in the presence of a large and enthusiastic gathering. The celebration witnessed the esteemed presence of dignitaries including Commander of Tawang Brigade Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Sena Medal; Superintendent of Police Tawang, Dr. D.W. Thongon; Founder and Director of Manjushree Vidyapeeth, Padmashree Awardee Lama Thupten Phuntso; Students and the general public.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, DC Tawang, Kanki Darang, paid tribute to the dynamic leaders of the state who contributed significantly to its development. Reflecting on the nearly 40-year journey of Arunachal Pradesh as a full-fledged state, he highlighted the challenges overcome and the progress achieved.

Emphasizing Arunachal Pradesh’s growing prominence in large cardamom and orange cultivation, he shared that the state ranks as the second-largest producer in the Northeast. He also underscored the immense hydropower potential of the region, appealing to the people of Tawang to consider developing at least one hydro project in the district. Such an initiative, he stated, would help meet the growing power demand and create surplus energy for other regions, contributing to economic growth and job opportunities for the youth.

The event also featured various activities, including an exhibition showcasing stalls by Self-Help Groups, a blood donation camp organized by KDS District Hospital, and stalls set up by the Indian Army.

LONGDING- Jehai Wangsu, ZPM Longding unfurled Tricolor at Longding headquarters while gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. ZPM Longding in his public address expressed his gratitude to DC and SP Longding for impactful administration and maintenance of peace and tranquility. Longding being water scarce District, efficient performance by PHED Department and making portable water available for households of Longding Districts was applauded by the Chief Guest. Extending statehood day greetings to all the denizens, Jehai Wangsu appealed all the public to be responsible and cooperate with HoDs of working departments for betterment of Longding District. Reports of Statehood Day Celebration were received from all the administrative from across the District. The celebration was marked by participation of 8 (Eight) Cultural troops and 9 (Nine) exhibition stalls. While 33 benefitted in free medical screening from Health Department exhibition stall, the Band display by 24th Assam Riffles Longding became the highlight of the event.

Honoring the progressive farmers 3 (Three) were awarded with the Commendation Certificate. Gansom Pansa from Votnu Village generated a profit of 2,80,000 rupees by Large Cardamom capsules cultivation. Mankai Wangsu from Otongkhua village utilizing the financial aid received from FFDA, CSS scheme earned a profit of 2,50,000 rupees through Fish Cultivation. And Banwang Losu of Kamhua Noknu Village, Proprietor of ‘Wancho Khalap/Natural Tea’ which is known for Tea production of A+ quality. Along them, a Goan Burah and 6 (Six) Officials from DC establishment Longding received commendation certificates for their dedication and contribution in respective fields. Bekir Nyorak, DC Longding and visiting dignitaries from Horticulture department, Commandant 24th AR Longding and all HoDs attended the celebration.

( News from More district will appear soon )