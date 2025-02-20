Sikkim witnesses heavy snowfall, Nathu La access Blocked

GANGTOK- Sikkim, has experienced heavy snowfall in recent days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted dense fog and heavy snowfall in isolated pockets of the state’s higher regions on February 19, and 20, 2025.

The heavy snow has blocked the route from Tsomgo Lake to Nathula Pass and New Baba Mandir, though the road from 3rd Mile to Tsomgo Lake remains open. Earlier in the month, on February 15, authorities reported heavy snowfall leading to permit cancellations for Nathula Pass and Tsomgo Lake, indicating a pattern of intense winter weather.

Nathula Pass, at 4,310 meters, has been hit hard by this snowfall. As of February 19, the route to Nathula Pass is impassable due to snow accumulation, with black ice adding to the hazards. This follows a trend from earlier in the month when, on February 15, permits were canceled due to adverse conditions. While no updates beyond February 19 confirm reopening as of today, the ongoing IMD forecast suggests snow may persist, keeping Nathula inaccessible for now.

Temperatures in these areas have dropped sharply, with Nathula likely seeing sub-zero conditions (potentially -5°C to -20°C based on typical February patterns). The snow has transformed the landscape into a winter spectacle but has also rendered roads treacherous.

The heavy snowfall has significantly disrupted tourism in Sikkim, especially around Nathula Pass. As of February 19, 2025, the route to Nathula remains blocked, with no permits issued for travel beyond Tsomgo Lake. Earlier, on February 15, all permits for Tsomgo Lake and Nathula were canceled.

While Nathula is currently off-limits, Tsomgo Lake remains accessible, offering some respite for tourists. However, popular North Sikkim destinations like Zero Point and Gurudongmar Lake are also closed, limiting options.

As of February 20, 202, the Nathula Pass is closed to tourists due to heavy snowfall, with no immediate reopening indicated given the IMD’s forecast of continued snow. Tsomgo Lake is the furthest point accessible from Gangtok along that route. Travelers are urged to check updates, as conditions can shift quickly—roads may reopen in a day or two if clearing efforts succeed, but more snow could prolong closures.

Authorities in Sikkim are working to clear the snow-laden roads and are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation. However, travellers are strongly advised to check the latest weather updates and road conditions before embarking on their journeys. Given the unpredictable nature of mountain weather, flexibility in travel plans is recommended.