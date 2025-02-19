Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029 presented before the Cabinet, Here are the details

Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029: The third meeting of State Cabinet in the year 2025,headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu was held at Itanagar today.

A detailed comprehensive plan on “Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029” under the banner of “Transformation of education Landscape in Arunachal Pradesh” was presented before the Cabinet by the Department of Education. Extensive study, research and field visits to every nook and corner of the state by the department effected in the preparation of the plan. The department of education envisages to execute the comprehensive plan to transform education sector in Arunachal Pradesh in a span of 3 years.

The three (3) year action plan for Shikshit Arunachal has been broadly categorized on building a future ready education system that ensures quality learning for every child by focusing on improving education infrastructure, optimizing human resource, empowering teachers to adopt innovative, activity based and experiential pedagogies through targeted capacity-building programs and strengthening competency-based learning.

“Mission Shikshit Arunachal”

Educational infrastructure

Physical infrastructure: the aim is to reduce single digit enrolment of schools and single teacher schools to 0% and ensure 100% schools equipped and upgraded with adequate classrooms, hostel facilities with toilet, drinking water and electricity facilities.

Digital Infrastructure: Under this, the department envisages to ensure at least 80% government schools with internet connectivity, smart classroom and digital learning resources.

Infrastructure for governance : Strengthen education governance through data-driven decision making, school monitoring and teacher accountability.

Institutional infrastructures: Strengthen teacher training institutions, DIETs and Capacity building initiatives for educators and administrators.

Human Resource

Resource rationalisation: An equitable, fair and effective distribution of human resources across all schools and institutions.

Transparent transfer: 100% transfers through an online computerised system that ensures transparency.

Teacher recruitment: Implement a tech-driven, data informed forecasting system to assess and address subject-wise teacher vacancies and 100% fulfilment of subject teachers.

Reward and recognition: Develop a robust merit-based structure of tenure, promotion and salary structure, with multiple levels within each teacher stage, to incentivize and recognize outstanding teachers.

Learning outcomes

Foundational literacy and numeracy: Mission to achieve 100% of students from grade 1-3 under FLN

Competency based teaching and learning

Board exam performance: to Ensure maximum and 100% passing percentage in 10 th

Holistic development: Rollout of holistic development curriculum from grade 1-12

Capacity Building

Centralised training calendar: A well-structured and strategically designed annual training plan with centralised training calendar (SCERT, ISSE, DIETs etc.) to be rolled out

Strengthen the quality of trainings: Building a pool of quality facilitators and master trainers at district and block level.

Measuring the training outcomes: Adopting National Professional Standards for teachers or teachers competency framework and regular evaluation of teachers competencies

Centralised tracking mechanism: Deploying a centralised tech system (portal) to track training delivery, quality and outcomes. Also ensure 100% teachers and school heads receives minimum 50 hours of Capacity Building trainings.

The State Education department will establish robust four-tier review mechanism at district and Statelevels to strengthen governance and impart quality education. Four tier review mechanism includes monthly in districts, two monthly in state education department, six monthly in ministry and yearly in Cabinet. It would be District to State and DC to CM.

​The Cabinet lauded the presentation and initiative of the department of education for strengthening the education system in the state and directed for strictly adhering to the execution plan for cent percent success of the masterplan.