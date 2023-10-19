Arunachal: Expedite loan disbursement; Governor to SBI CGM

ITANAGAR- The Chief General Manager, North East Circle, State Bank of India, Guwahati, Vincent Menachery Devassy called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th October 2023. The Chief General Manager apprised the Governor about the initiatives taken by the SBI for a healthy banking system in the State.

Sharing his observations during his district tours with the SBI Chief General Manager, the Governor said that the disbursement of loans to the farmers needs to be expedited.

He said that during his review meeting with district officials and members of the agrarian community, they informed him that the loans, linked to State and Central Government sponsored schemes, were at times delayed.

The Governor emphasized on banking facilities in the Vibrant Border Villages and circle headquarters. He said that such initiatives will facilitate in providing basic necessities to the villagers in line with the Vibrant Village Programme, initiated by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The Governor suggested that the Bank officials avail the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ platform to create awareness of the services provided by the financial institutions. He said that it will help the people, especially the youth to go for ‘Start Up’ schemes.

The SBI Chief General Manager assured the Governor to provide all necessary facilities for the welfare of the people of the State and simplify the process of providing loans to beneficiaries.

He was also forthcoming in spreading awareness to the people on availing loans for ‘Start Ups’ and matters related to insurance.