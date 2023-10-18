Arunachal: Cabinet creates two new circles, Paye and Nyorig

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, created Two new circles, Paye circle with its Headquarter at Rikmum Riangio and Nyoriq circle bifurcating Tali Administrative center. The Circle Office, Pipsorang has been upgraded to Sub Divisional Office and Circle Office Chambang has been up-graded to SDO for administrative convenience.

The State Cabinet, today made important decisions for all round development of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet approved the Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020. The amendment Policy includes to make Arunachal Pradesh a favoured destination for investment, driven by state-of-art infrastructure, imparting skills of latest technology and providing a conducive ecosystem for generating employment and balanced regional development.

The policy also includes special incentive in the form of amended Power subsidy, among others to large scale industries and attract investors to boost up the State economy and provide opportunities for generating large number of employments. The policy further includes tax incentives with Single Window clearance for all mandatory licenses.

Taking health sector into priority, the Cabinet approved Transfer and Posting Policy of General Duty Medical Officers and Specialists so that their deployment is made in a rational and equitable manner. This decision will ensure that all health facilities in the state could deliver assured health care services to the community.

The Cabinet approved framing of Arunachal Pradesh Home Guard Rules 2023.

Strengthening District Administration for administrative convenience for the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Council of Ministers approved creation of 414 (Four hundred fourteen) contingency posts for various administrative units in Arunachal Pradesh. Cabinet gave nod for creation of 293 (Two hundred ninety three) Group “C” and “MTS” posts for various Administrative centers in Arunachal Pradesh and further approved creation of 60 (Sixty) posts for various Administrative centers in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet, approved three important byelaws for the proper management of solid waste in the State, namely-Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management& Handling) Byelaws 2023, Plastic Waste Management Byelaws 2023 and Construction & Demolition Waste Management Byelaws 2023.

Proposal for amendment of “The Arunachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules 2020” got a positive nod from the Cabinet paving way for early establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) under the provisions of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 of Govt. of India.

Cabinet further approved Operation and Maintenance Policy for rural and urban water supply system aimed at ensuring sustainable management of water supply system across the state.

The State Cabinet, approved the constitution of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) in the State of Arunachal Pradesh as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for three Tiger Reserves of the State – Namdapha, Pakke and Kamlang with creation of 336 regular posts.

The creation of STPF will lead to protection of Tigers and their habitats, protection of wildlife habitats, prevention of smuggling of wildlife articles, protection and safeguarding the assets of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change including those of Tiger Reserves and assisting in scientific management of Forests.

The STPF will be a dedicated and specialized Force with its own structure and composition as required for Tiger Reserves. The Force would comprise of one company of 112 personnel each for 3 Tiger Reserves in the State and each company would be distributed into 3 Platoons and 18 Sections.

In order to preserve and promote own dialect and language of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, the State Cabinet approved to provide a lump-sum honorarium to all the Third Language Teachers of various tribes who have developed their own scripts @ Rs 1000/-per month for 10 (Ten) months in a year. There are 1043 Language teachers engaged presently and this decision of the cabinet will encourage third language subject of respective tribes right from elementary level onwards.