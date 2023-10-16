Kerala: Arunachal girl found hanging in convent at Alappuzha, case registered

ALAPPUZHA ( Kerala ) : A student hailing from Arunachal Pradesh has been found dead under mysterious conditions at a convent in Budhanoor on Monday, reported mathrubhumi.com. The deceased has been identified as Pobhai Konkang (18), a Class 12 student residing at St. Ann’s Convent.

The girl was found hanging inside the convent on Monday morning. Beside her, four nuns and a helper are residing at the convent. It is unclear what led to her death.

The girl arrived at the convent two years ago and has been studying at Infant Jesus School in Mavelikara. The convent authorities revealed that the girl was very good in her studies.

Meanwhile, the Mannar Police registered a case of an unnatural death. The body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem after inquest proceedings.

More details awaited