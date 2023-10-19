ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: SC Grants Interim Relief To BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul Whose Election Was Set Aside By HC

The top court dismissed the election petition filed against Pul's election.

ITANAGAR-   The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Gauhati High Court’s judgement and upheld the 2019 election of BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. A bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and P.S. Narasimha heard the petition.

The top court dismissed the election petition filed against Pul’s election. In May, the apex court ordered that no by-election should be carried out in her constituency while the petition was pending.

In the May order, the court held that Pul was entitled to all MLA privileges and can attend house proceedings and Assembly committees.

Dasanglu Pul, was the widow of the late Chief Minister Kalikho Pul. She was elected from the Hayuliang Assembly constituency in 2019. The Gauhati High Court delivered the verdict invalidating her election on a petition filed by her opponent, Lupalam Kri.

Kri alleged that she had not disclosed the properties of her late husband on the election nomination form. The high court passed the order on the ground that Pul’s nomination papers were not in accordance with Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and that the same was liable to be rejected.

