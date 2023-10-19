ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: KVK East Kameng Conducted Training cum Demonstration Programme at Chayang Tajo

Altogether 24 farmers representing 7 Panchayat Level Federation (PLF)  from the village and nearby areas attended and benefitted from the programme.

Last Updated: October 19, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: KVK East Kameng Conducted Training cum Demonstration Programme at Vibrant Village, Chayang Tajo

CHAYANG TAJO-   Krishi Vigyan Kendra East Kameng conducted a day long training cum demonstration programme on “Developing Rural Entrepreneurship” at  Chayang Tajo village on 19th October 2023, which has been identified as the vibrant village in the district .

The programme was organised with the objective to impart knowledge and skill particularly to the rural youths and farm women for harnessing their potential in becoming successful entrepreneurs through agriculture and allied enterprises.

Also Read-  Millet Threshers Demonstration & Distribution Programme

During the technical session, Dr. W. P. Devi, Subject Matter Specialist  (Agronomy) explained in detail the entire procedures of establishing a low cost vermicompost unit by utilising locally available raw materials through method demonstration.

Related Articles

She also deliberated the role and importance of bio-fertilizers in organic farming with special reference to use of Azolla in paddy cultivation.

Another session of method demonstration on Oyster mushroom cultivation technology was carried out by P. P. Tripathi, SMS (Plant Protection).

The farmers were also elucidated on how the scientific technologies can be a boon to the farmers as the waste materials derived from mushroom farming may be efficiently utilised as raw material for vermicomposting, thereby solving multiple issues of waste disposal, environmental pollution, etc. and also creating scope for employment generation.

The programme concluded with a lecture on significance of Nutritional Kitchen Gardening in food and nutritional security at home scale level by Ms. H. Ganga, SMS (Home Science).

Also Read- ICAR Hosts farmer’s field day on Sesame Seed Production

An interactive and feedback session was also conducted to boost the confidence and motivate the farmers to learn more from such programmes in the future also.

Seeds of seasonal vegetables (brocolli, cabbage, carrot, coriander, brinjal, tomato, chilli, radish) and 3 units of low cost vermicompost sheet were also distributed to the participants.

Altogether 24 farmers representing 7 Panchayat Level Federation (PLF)  from the village and nearby areas attended and benefitted from the programme.

Tags
Last Updated: October 19, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: International Day for Girls observed at Borum

Arunachal: International Day for Girls observed at Borum

Arunachal: Commissioner Agri, Horti & AHV tours Lower Subansiri District

Arunachal: Commissioner Agri, Horti & AHV tours Lower Subansiri District

Arunachal: ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ program rolled out in Pasighat

Arunachal: ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ program rolled out in Pasighat

Arunachal: DPGC Observes World Mental Health Day 2023 at Kamki

Arunachal: DPGC Observes World Mental Health Day 2023 at Kamki

Arunachal: Cancer detection and awareness team given a warm farewell

Arunachal: Cancer detection and awareness team given a warm farewell

Arunachal,  ICAR,  farmer’s field day, Sesame Seed Production, Basar 

Arunachal: ICAR Hosts farmer’s field day on Sesame Seed Production

Arunachal: 10th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet

Arunachal: 10th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet

Arunachal: Rabies awareness cum interaction programme held in RGU

Arunachal: Rabies awareness cum interaction programme held in RGU

Arunachal Pradesh will soon have cancer hospital of its own: Alo Libang

Arunachal Pradesh will soon have cancer hospital of its own: Alo Libang

Arunachal: Sela Tunnel near Indo-China border near completion

Arunachal: Sela Tunnel near Indo-China border near completion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button