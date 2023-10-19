Arunachal: KVK East Kameng Conducted Training cum Demonstration Programme at Chayang Tajo

CHAYANG TAJO- Krishi Vigyan Kendra East Kameng conducted a day long training cum demonstration programme on “Developing Rural Entrepreneurship” at Chayang Tajo village on 19th October 2023, which has been identified as the vibrant village in the district .

The programme was organised with the objective to impart knowledge and skill particularly to the rural youths and farm women for harnessing their potential in becoming successful entrepreneurs through agriculture and allied enterprises.

During the technical session, Dr. W. P. Devi, Subject Matter Specialist (Agronomy) explained in detail the entire procedures of establishing a low cost vermicompost unit by utilising locally available raw materials through method demonstration.

She also deliberated the role and importance of bio-fertilizers in organic farming with special reference to use of Azolla in paddy cultivation.

Another session of method demonstration on Oyster mushroom cultivation technology was carried out by P. P. Tripathi, SMS (Plant Protection).

The farmers were also elucidated on how the scientific technologies can be a boon to the farmers as the waste materials derived from mushroom farming may be efficiently utilised as raw material for vermicomposting, thereby solving multiple issues of waste disposal, environmental pollution, etc. and also creating scope for employment generation.

The programme concluded with a lecture on significance of Nutritional Kitchen Gardening in food and nutritional security at home scale level by Ms. H. Ganga, SMS (Home Science).

An interactive and feedback session was also conducted to boost the confidence and motivate the farmers to learn more from such programmes in the future also.

Seeds of seasonal vegetables (brocolli, cabbage, carrot, coriander, brinjal, tomato, chilli, radish) and 3 units of low cost vermicompost sheet were also distributed to the participants.

Altogether 24 farmers representing 7 Panchayat Level Federation (PLF) from the village and nearby areas attended and benefitted from the programme.