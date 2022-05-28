Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team conducted cleanliness drive near Chimpu

Mayor Tame Phassang urged the denizens not to throw garbage on the roadside which not only creates an unhygienic environment but also affects the beautification of the city.

May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
ITANAGAR- Expressing concern about the throwing of garbage on the National Highway especially near the dumping zone, Chimpu, today Mayor– Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Tame Phassang along with Corporators and Commissioner-IMC conducted a cleanliness drive.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tame Phassang urged the denizens not to throw garbage on the roadside which not only creates an unhygienic environment but also affects the beautification of the city. ‘Public should keep their garbage at the designated location instead of throwing it in the public places or leaving them on National highways and also appealed to maintain its proper schedule (5am to 10am) so that IMC staff would collect it at the appropriate time.

‘At least 60MT tonnes of garbage are being shipped out of homes, shops, malls, schools, hospitals and markets every day, so to mechanize it; IMC is introducing Mobile Apps ‘IMC-101’. Through this app, denizens can lodge complaints and avail other services of the IMC. Moreover, we are also adding an Automatic Highway Sweeping Machine and Compactor for National Highways, informed Phassang.

‘After support from the state government, we are already on job to construct a Solid Waste Management Plant at Dapo Yarlo, 4 Km away from National Highway, Chimpu. However, till the completion SWMP we are renovating the old plant and taking all measures to avoid any health hazards, said Mayor.

Further, responding to the query on High Court directives to impose fines against those who litter in public places, Mayor informed that following the guidelines IMC has already submitted its files to the state government for its consent to regulate it as soon as possible.

